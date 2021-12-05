Rating Muni Bonds on ESG and Impact

By Paul Herman

CEO & Founder HIP Investor

Are all municipal bonds sustainable and impactful? Most investors would say yes.

However, just as all businesses are not profitable, not all muni bond issuers and issues are highly sustainable. Some are leaders, some are laggards. Many achieve their mission, but enough lag to distinguish the overall impact — teaching kids, improving patient health and citizen well-being.

If you got sick right now, would you care which hospital you go to? The best hospitals achieve better patient outcomes, with fewer returns for the same condition, while managing with fewer violations.

Do parents seek out the best schools for your kids? Of course they do — some school districts provide students with more teachers per student, higher allocations to the classroom and free school lunches to serve lower-income students.

Across muni-bond sectors, there are more than 200 data-driven metrics and 5 million annual data points to measure performance. VanEck and HIP Investor have partnered to track the overall impact and sustainability of 122,000 entities that could benefit from muni bonds.

By objectively quantifying the mission accomplishment using data-driven evidence of real results, all muni bonds are not fully sustainable; some have negative impacts, like fossil-fuel burning electric utilities.

HIP Investor’s Ratings look deeper into actual results for citizens, beneficiaries and customers of the entities issuing muni bonds, as well as the use of proceeds in issuances. HIP Ratings grade on a 100 point scale. As muni bonds are typically issued by cities, counties, and states, as well as schools, hospitals, road authorities, energy utilities, and water utilities, the mission of these entities benefits citizens.

Indicator of Impact, Future Risk and Future Return

The “HIP” in HIP Investor stands for “Human Impact + Profit.” The HIP ESG ratings provide investors with impact analysis — and a measure of potential future risk. HIP brings 15 years of experience in rating the impact and ESG of 10,000 corporations globally across 85 countries, and nearly 10 years in rating Munis across 122,000 entities, over the U.S. geography of 3,100 counties and 50 states.

Just as not all businesses achieve their goal of profitability, hospitals and schools vary in their ability to fulfill their missions and desired outcomes. In the graph “HIP Rating Dispersion by State,” for 122,000 entities, there is a mix of higher-performing muni entities in green, rating about 50 on an 100-point scale, and lesser-performing muni entities in red, rating 49 or below.

Source: HIP. As of 9/30/2021. DC – District of Columbia, PR- Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.

HIP Ratings of ESG and Impact in muni-bonds can inform investors about potential future risk and drivers of future cash flows that support the repayment of bond principal and overall yield. Each sector has leaders and laggards.

Impact of Each Entity Can Vary by Sector

Source: HIP Investor Ratings as of 9/30/2020.

Impact data and ESG analytics contribute to the understanding of impact, future risk, and return potential.

ABOUT SMI…

With growing demand for ESG investments, sustainable municipal bonds could be an attractive option for those seeking income with tax advantages. Investors may wish to consider the VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (SMI) to gain exposure to a portfolio of investment-grade tax-exempts with intermediate duration and maximize sustainability exposure while seeking to maintain benchmark characteristics. SMI offers investors current income that is generally exempt from federal income tax by investing in investment grade municipal debt securities that have been issued to fund operations that support or advance sustainable development, as well as promote positive social and environmental outcomes.

About the Author

HIP Investor’s founder and CEO R. Paul Herman co-edited and co-authored the Global Handbook of Impact Investing: Solving Global Problems Via Smarter Capital Markets Towards A More Sustainable Society (Wiley 2021).

HIP provides an Overall HIP Rating and also 5 HIP Pillars linked to impact and ESG:

Health (physical and mental)

Wealth (income and asset building for people)

Earth (clean air, clean water, low emissions)

Equality (by gender and race)

Trust (transparency, violations)

About HIP Municipal Ratings

HIP Municipal ESG Ratings are driven by 5 million sector specific quantitative data points across 122,000 entities related to munis on actual outcomes, and linked to evidence-based targets to cover nearly 200,000 issuances on impact and ESG and applicable to more than 90% of the municipal bond universe.

