RAAX Evolves with Bitcoin

The VanEck Vectors® Real Asset Allocation ETF (RAAX®) uses a data-driven, rules-based process that leverages over 50 indicators (technical, macroeconomic and fundamental, commodity price, and sentiment) to allocate across 12 individual real asset segments in five broad real asset sectors. These objective indicators identify the segments with positive expected returns. Then, using correlation and volatility, an optimization process determines the weight to these segments with the goal of creating a portfolio with maximum diversification while reducing risk. The expanded PDF version of this commentary can be downloaded here.
Overview
The VanEck Vectors® Real Asset Allocation ETF (“RAAX”) returned 7.21+% versus +2.63% for the Bloomberg Commodity Index. January started off strongly, RAAX was up 5.39% mid-way through the month, but it gave back much of this performance to finish the month with a total return of 1.24% as fears of dangerous COVID-19 mutations weighed upon the market.[1]
RAAX invests in three types of real assets: financial assets, income assets and resource assets. RAAX evolved and diversified its financial assets in February by gaining exposure to the price of bitcoin. This was accomplished with an initial investment of 2% into the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. We believe that digital assets may offer RAAX many of the same benefits as gold. Most notably, protection against inflation and currency debasement in addition to overall portfolio diversification.
The rally in real assets continued into December as investors continued to weigh the near-term risks of inflation. RAAX has been a huge beneficiary of this change in sentiment because of the ability of real assets to hedge against inflation. Regardless of where you stand on the “great inflation debate”, it seems unwise to ignore this risk and fail to position your portfolio accordingly.
|Average Annual Total Returns (%) as of January 31, 20211
|1 Mo†
|YTD†
|1 Yr
|Life
|(04/09/18)
|RAAX (NAV)
|7.21
|7.21
|-5.35
|-0.97
|RAAX (Share Price)
|7.40
|7.40
|-5.13
|-0.92
|Bloomberg Commodity Index*
|2.63
|2.63
|7.31
|-1.88
|Average Annual Total Returns (%) as of December 31, 20201
|1 Mo†
|YTD†
|1 Yr
|Life
|(04/09/18)
|RAAX (NAV)
|0.44
|-13.73
|-13.73
|-3.50
|RAAX (Share Price)
|0.18
|-13.72
|-13.72
|-3.51
|Bloomberg Commodity Index*
|4.97
|-3.12
|-3.12
|-2.86
The table presents past performance which is no guarantee of future results and which may be lower or higher than current performance. Returns reflect temporary contractual fee waivers and/or expense reimbursements. Had the ETF incurred all expenses and fees, investment returns would have been reduced. Investment returns and ETF share values will fluctuate so that investors’ shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost.
1 Source: Bloomberg. Please note that the returns include the reinvestment on January 5, 2021 of a distribution that occurred on December 29, 2020. Please visit our website at https://www.vaneck.com/resources/tax-and-distributions/etfs/ for additional information.
†Returns less than a year are not annualized.
Expenses: Gross 1.35%; Net 0.78%. Expenses are capped contractually at 0.55% through February 1, 2022. Expenses are based on estimated amounts for the current fiscal year. Cap exclude certain expenses, such as interest, acquired fund fees and expenses, and trading expenses.
The asset allocation mix heading into this month is below:
RAAX Asset Allocation Across Financial, Income, and Resource Assets (as of February 2, 2021)
The largest contributors to performance in January were resource assets, with a return of +3.15%, and income assets, with a return of +0.94%. The largest detractor from performance was financial assets, with a return of -3.32%.
Total Return and Contribution (January 2021)
Data as of January 31, 2021. Source: FactSet. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please see index descriptions in Disclosure.
Within resource assets, diversified commodities and natural resource equities returned +3.21% and +3.34%, respectively. Commodity prices were led higher by oil prices, with WTI crude oil up 7.30%. Oil prices continue to rise based on supply constraints and optimism of increased economic demand in the second half of the year. Within natural resource equities, the top contributors to performance were traditional and sustainable energy. Oil equities increased based on higher oil prices and sustainable energy continued to benefit from energy transition. The largest detractor from performance was an allocation to steel equities. Some steel companies were negatively impacted by lower demand and rising material costs.
Resource Assets: Total Return and Contribution (January 2021)
Data as of January 31, 2021. Source: FactSet. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please see index descriptions in Disclosure.
The income assets, in aggregate, are yielding +3.99% based on 12-month yields. The top performing position was MLPs, up 3.98%, which benefited from higher oil prices. The largest detractor was infrastructure, with a return of -2.47%. Infrastructure was negatively impacted by COVID concerns, with airports hit particularly hard.
Income Assets: Total Return and Contribution (January 2021)
Data as of January 31, 2021. Source: FactSet. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please see index descriptions in Disclosure.
The financial assets were the largest detractor from performance. Gold bullion returned -3.11% and gold equities returned -4.19%. Gold started the month off strongly, but the excitement for the shiny metal quickly faded when the Democrats took control of the U.S. Senate in early January. This result makes generous stimulus all that much more likely, which quells market anxiety and lessens the demand for gold as a safe-haven asset.
Financial Assets: Total Return and Contribution (January 2021)
Data as of January 31, 2021. Source: FactSet. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please see index descriptions in Disclosure.
Real assets continue to benefit from fears of inflation and hopes of higher global growth in the second half of 2021. The recent positive trends in commodity prices offer much relief to an asset class that has struggled to perform since the financial crisis. Now that the tides are turning, commodities and other real assets have the potential to lead the market higher for many years to come.
The chart below shows the real asset risk composite that measures extreme risk within real assets using various quantitative signals. The current score is 12, which indicates a stable risk regime for real assets.
Overall Risk Score
The charts below demonstrate the current, previous months and recent shifts in RAAX’s asset allocation. The recent shifts include reductions in agriculture and traditional oil equities and increases in exposure to sustainable energy and a new position in a vehicle that provides exposure to the price of bitcoin.
Asset Allocation Summary
Monthly Asset Class Change
|Feb-21
|Jan-21
|Change from Previous Month
|Financial Assets
|Bitcoin
|2.1%
|0.0%
|2.1%
|Increase
|Gold Equities
|4.9%
|5.4%
|-0.5%
|Decrease
|Gold Bullion
|20.0%
|20.8%
|-0.8%
|Decrease
|Income Assets
|REITs
|14.5%
|13.6%
|0.9%
|Increase
|MLPs
|5.2%
|5.1%
|0.1%
|Increase
|Global Infrastructure
|4.9%
|5.0%
|-0.1%
|Decrease
|Resource Assets
|Low Carbon Energy Equities
|8.1%
|6.8%
|1.2%
|Increase
|Diversified Commodities
|20.5%
|20.1%
|0.4%
|Increase
|Global Metals & Mining Equities
|2.5%
|2.6%
|-0.2%
|Decrease
|Steel Equities
|2.4%
|2.7%
|-0.3%
|Decrease
|Unconventional Oil & Gas Equities
|2.8%
|3.1%
|-0.3%
|Decrease
|Oil Services Equities
|2.9%
|3.3%
|-0.4%
|Decrease
|Energy Equities
|4.3%
|4.8%
|-0.6%
|Decrease
|Agribusiness Equities
|5.0%
|6.8%
|-1.8%
|Decrease
|Cash
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|No Change
