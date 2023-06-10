Municipal Bond ETFs – Expect More from Your Munis | ETF Trends

ETFs and mutual funds have become an increasingly popular means of gaining exposure to municipal bonds. These funds offer investors convenient, diversified access to broad and targeted municipal markets. VanEck’s municipal income ETFs offer investors the ability to exercise control over their portfolio yield, duration, and credit exposure at different points in the interest rate cycle.

Target Exposures, Tax-Exempt Income and Low Cost Muni ETFs

The indices underlying each ETF target specific maturity ranges or credit exposures, resulting in distinct performance yield and duration characteristics.

Our investment grade municipal ETF product offerings seek to track indices that reflect a unique segmentation of the investment grade municipal yield curve.

Our credit-focused municipal ETF product offerings seek to track indices that include both the highest yielding and the highest credit quality available.

Smart Beta – CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT)

Intelligent index weighting rules that underweight CEFs trading at higher premiums and overweight those trading at wider discounts.

Customized Municipal Exposures

Based on their own views on credit and interest rates, investors may find a customized fit for their portfolio.

Source: VanEck. As of 3/31/2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Modified Duration measures a bond’s sensitivity to interest rate changes that reflects the change in a bond’s price given a change in yield. 30-Day SEC Yield is a standard calculation developed by the Securities and Exchange Commission that allows for fairer comparisons among bond funds. It is based on the most recent 30-day period. This yield figure reflects the interest earned during the period after deducting a Fund’s expenses for the period. Effective Duration measures a bond’s sensitivity to interest rate changes that reflects the change in a bond’s price given a change in yield. This duration measure is appropriate for bonds with embedded options. See standardized performance.

ETFs Provide Low Cost Access to Municipal Bonds

The fees of an investment vehicle are important; they affect an investor’s ultimate return. As of December 31, 2022 the average net expense ratio of municipal bond ETFs was 43 bps lower as compared to municipal bond mutual funds, and was 131 bps lower as compared to municipal bond closed-end funds. Many investors may prefer municipal bond ETFs for this reason.

Morningstar Municipal Bond U.S. Category Group Average Net Expense

Source: Morningstar. As of 3/31/2023. Fees for municipal bond ETFs compared against the average net expense ratio of mutual funds and closed-end funds in the Morningstar Municipal Bond U.S. Category Group. There were 71 funds in the Muni ETF Category, 1,741 funds in the Muni Mutual Fund Category, 114 funds in the Muni Closed-End Fund Category.

