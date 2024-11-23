MIG and MBBB ETFs: Question & Answer | ETF Trends

Investment grade corporate bonds provide a yield pickup over risk-free U.S. Treasuries with limited credit risk. They are an attractive core fixed income allocation for many investors because of their relative safety, yield enhancement and diversification potential.

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (MIG) seeks to track, as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MVIS® Moody’s Analytics® US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index while the VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) seeks to track, as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MVIS® Moody’s Analytics® US BBB Corporate Bond Index.

These indices identify the most attractively valued bonds based on their market spread relative to their fair value, a metric calculated by Moody’s Analytics.

What are attractively valued bonds?

We define attractively valued bonds as those offering higher compensation relative to their estimated risk and is measured by comparing their credit spread based on the market price of the bond versus fair value. Bonds with significant excess spread above fair value overcompensate investors relative to actual estimated credit risk.

What is the fair value of a corporate bond?

Fair value estimates the compensation investors should demand for the risk they are taking by holding a bond and is expressed as the “fair value spread.”

Moody’s Analytics calculates the fair value spread based on its expected probability of default, estimated recovery rate, maturity, issue size and other risk factors. It incorporates numerous data points, including a firm’s balance sheet and its equity price to calculate the forward-looking probability of default.

What are the benefits of owning attractively valued bonds?

Attractively valued bonds represent both attractive income potential as well as upside price potential as market spreads converge to fair value. A bond with a positive excess spread versus its fair value spread represents a value opportunity. Similarly, avoiding bonds that exhibit unattractive levels of excess spread provides the potential to outperform the broad market. Holding bonds with low or negative excess spread means that investors are not being adequately rewarded, and these bonds pose downside risk if spread widens as the market begins to price-in higher levels of risk.