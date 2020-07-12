Mexico – Poster Child for Supply Shocks

By Natalia Gurushina, Chief Economist, Emerging Markets Fixed Income Strategy, VanEck Global

Mexico’s inflation was boosted by the COVID-related supply shocks. China’s inflation also edged up, but the uptick was small and localized.

Mexico is quickly becoming a poster kid for supply-side inflation shocks in Emerging Markets (EM). June’s headline inflation rose more than expected (3.33% year-on-year), with a noticeable acceleration in the second half of the month. Yearly core inflation followed the same pattern, rising to 3.71% (see chart below). The impact of the coronavirus on supply chains offset the disinflationary impact of weaker domestic demand, and this is likely to push prices higher in the coming months. A good thing is that inflation still remains within the central bank’s target range, which should pave the way for additional monetary easing – even though we expect the central bank to remain cautious. As of yesterday, the market was expecting 100bps of rate cuts in Mexico in the next six months.

China’s inflation also surprised to the upside in June, but the uptick was relatively small and “localized”. Monthly inflation reflected higher food prices, which were driven by a rebound in pork prices and by the impact of floods on certain grains. Everything else remained pretty much “dormant” – in line with still subdued domestic activity. As regards less negative producer prices, a changing base effect played a role, together with higher global commodity prices (oil) and the resumption of investment activity. Today’s releases should have a limited impact on China’s monetary policy, which we expect to remain measured and targeted.

The pension reform rollback in LATAM just got worse. Chile’s lower house approved a bill that allows withdrawals from private pension accounts. So, it looks like Chile is following in the footsteps of Peru, which made a similar decision earlier this year (Mexico and Colombia are contemplating changes as well). Longer-term, the move can put more pressure on the government’s fiscal accounts. A more immediate risk is related to local financial markets. Chilean pension funds’ assets are very substantial – about 70% of the country’s GDP – with about 60% of that amount invested domestically. Liquidating some of these holdings in order to raise cash can adversely affect asset prices.

Chart at a Glance: Mexico Inflation – Supply Shocks Are Showing Up

Source: Bloomberg LP

