Mexico Inflation – Ample Room for Rate Cuts

By Natalia Gurushina, Economist, Emerging Markets Fixed Income, VanEck Global

Mexico’s inflation continued to moderate in April, and this leaves more room for monetary easing. Brazil’s post-COVID recovery plan raised a lot of questions, including governance.

Mexico’s bi-weekly inflation confirmed that there is more room for monetary easing. Yearly headline inflation moderated more than expected to 2.08%, and core inflation eased to 3.4% (see chart below). The market continues to price in 115bps of rate cuts in the next three months—but this will still leave the real policy rate comfortably positive. Mexico’s policy defense mechanisms also include its famous oil hedging scheme, which proved useful during the oil price rout—a few days ago Portfolio Manager Eric Fine gave a talk on Bloomberg radio about a general impact of oil prices on emerging markets, in which he argued that differentiation among emerging markets (EM) is key. Eric’s differentiation argument got a nod of support from the market yesterday, as Mexico’s USD6B bond placement was 4.75x oversubscribed.

Brazil’s post-COVID recovery plan attracted a lot of attention yesterday—but for the wrong reasons. A lack of details was one obvious issue. More importantly, the absence of Minister of Economy Paulo Guedes during the announcement raised concerns about political infighting. The currency’s afternoon trading showed that the market cares about these risks, especially against the backdrop of further rate cuts—which are both priced in (108bps in the next three months) and seemingly telegraphed by the central bank’s top officials.

The mood in Argentina is more somber after the government announced that it will not pay coupons on foreign-law bonds (Bonar 2021, 2026 and 2046), which means that Argentina entered a 30-day grace period. This was fully expected and within the parameters of the exchange offer, but many investors are now pricing in a risk of extended litigation and a higher risk of a hard default.

Chart at a Glance: Mexico Slowing Inflation – More rate Cuts in the Pipeline

Source: Bloomberg LP

