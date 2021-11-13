Metals Shaping the Energy Transition

By Brandon Rakszawski

Senior ETF Product Manager

The transition to a low carbon economy is well underway, but significant action is still required to meet aggressive policy goals and consumer demand. We are likely in the early stages of this transition, but one thing is undeniable: it won’t be possible without green metals.

Green metals are those metals that are used in the applications, products and processes that enable the energy transition from fossil fuels to cleaner energy sources and technologies. Their applications range from electric vehicles and battery storage to wind turbines and solar panels. A sample of green metals and their use in various applications was summarized well by the World Bank in a recent research report.

Metals Used in Low-Carbon Technologies

Wind Solar

Photovoltaic Concentrated

Solar Power Hydro Geothermal Energy

Storage Nuclear Cobalt ■ Copper ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ Indium ■ ■ Lithium ■ Manganese ■ ■ ■ ■ Molybdenum ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ Neodymium ■ Nickel ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ ■ Vanadium ■ ■ Zinc ■ ■ ■ ■ ■

Source: World Bank Group; Minerals for Climate Action: The Mineral Intensity of the Clean Energy Transition; 2020.

Demand Drivers for Green Metals in the Energy Transition

Many clean energy sources and associated applications require far more metals inputs than traditional fossil fuel-based equivalents. For example, in addition to steel, a conventional car requires copper and manganese, whereas an electric car requires more copper and more manganese than a conventional car and at least seven additional metals.

Metals Required for Making Electric Cars and Producing Clean Energy

Source: IEA (2021), The Role of Critical Minerals in Clean Energy Transitions, IEA, Paris. Chart for illustrative purposes only.

The additional metals required by these products and processes paired with increasingly aggressive climate policy goals by governments across the globe are set to drive demand for years to come. Some expect to see clean energy comprise the majority of some metals’ total demand in the decades ahead.

Clean Energy Share of Metals Demand Expected to Increase Substantially

Source: IEA (2021), The Role of Critical Minerals in Clean Energy Transitions, IEA, Paris. Demand from other sectors was assessed using historical consumption, relevant activity drivers and the derived material intensity. Neodymium demand is used as indicative for rare earth elements. STEPS = Stated Policies Scenario, an indication of where the energy system is heading based on a sector-by-sector analysis of today’s policies and policy announcements; SDS = Sustainable Development Scenario, indicating what would be required in a trajectory consistent with meeting the Paris Agreement goals. Chart for illustrative purposes only. See important disclosures and index descriptions at end.

Can Green Metals Supply Support Demand?

The question remains: can supply keep pace with demand? It can take years before projects to source and process green metals are in production, and declining resource quality can make metals processing more complex. These and other factors have driven supply deficits in some metals. For example, copper production has lagged consumption in nine of the last 10 years and that trend is expected to continue in the near term.

Copper Production Not Meeting Demand

1990 – 2023

Source: Australian Government; Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources; September 2021. Surplus/deficit represents annual global copper production less annual global copper consumption. 2021 – 2023 are estimates.

China’s Influence on Green Metals

China has become increasingly dominant in the production and processing of many green metals, adding a level of risk to investment in the space. This dominance has led many countries to sound the alarm when it comes to their reliance on China. Many are investing in efforts to onshore their supply of and processing capacity for green metals.

Investing in Green Metals

Green metals like copper, nickel and zinc can be accessed by entering into futures contracts, but investing in futures introduces a unique set of risks and costs to investors. Furthermore, investment in many other green metals are not accessible via futures contracts.

Investing in companies that are involved in the production, refining, processing and recycling of green metals provides investors exposure to returns that are strongly influenced by the price of these metals. The VanEck Green Metals ETF (GMET) seeks to track, as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MVIS Global Clean-Tech Metals Index. The Index is intended to provide exposure to green metals companies.

Originally published by VanEck on November 11, 2021.

