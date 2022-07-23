Liftoffs, Step-Ups, Doubts

By Natalia Gurushina

Chief Economist, Emerging Markets Fixed Income

DM central banks are in a catch up mode, but many EMs are still frontloading hikes, so the policy rate differential between EM and DM is peaking but still substantial.

ECB’s Hawkish Liftoff

The European central bank (ECB) delivered a hawkish surprise this morning, initiating the first liftoff in 11 years with a larger than expected 50bps rate hike, and saying that further policy normalization would be appropriate. There were no dissenters, and it looks like inflation concerns overshadowed downside growth risks for now (including a big decline in consumer confidence). The chart below shows that the aggregate policy rate in developed markets (DM) is finally above the pre-pandemic level, and the differential with emerging markets (EM) should narrow more, once the U.S. Federal Reserve follows up with the expected 75bps rate hike next week.

EM Rate Hike Frontloading

Back in EM, the South African central bank was in a hawkish mode as well, stepping up the pace of tightening to 75bps vs. expected 50bps. Rate hikes of this magnitude are not typical for South Africa, but rising inflation risks forced the central bank to act pre-emptively. The South African rand staged a mini-rally after the announcement – a sigh of relief that the central bank’s credibility was preserved. Elsewhere in EM, we thought there was a good chance that Ukraine’s national bank (NBU) would hike its policy rate this morning, following 25% step-devaluation of the currency in order to reduce pressure on the international reserves. However, the NBU opted to stay on hold at 25%, even though its own forecasts now show inflation topping 30% by the end of this year (=negative real interest rate).

Policy Divergence in EM Asia

Finally, monetary policy divergence in EM Asia became more pronounced today, following Indonesia’s decision to keep its policy rate on hold at 3.5%. The central bank’s reasoning boils down to two main points – (1) core inflation is benign (2.63% year-on-year in June), and (2) the global growth outlook is getting less certain. As regards the latter, the post-maintenance re-activation of the Nord Stream-1 gas pipeline from Russia removed some negative tail risks for Europe, but there are a lot of questions about the pipeline’s capacity going forward – and this means potential downside growth risks. The near-term outlook for two other independent global growth drivers – China and the U.S. – is also getting less optimistic. China’s 2022 forecast was cut to 4% this morning and the U.S. projection might drop below 2% very soon. Indonesia’s central bank is one of the two policy “holdouts” in EM Asia. Thailand is yet to raise its key rate from the pandemic low as well. So, stay tuned!

Chart at a Glance: Policy Rates in EM and DM – Who Is Catching Up Now?

Source: VanEck Research; Bloomberg LP

Originally published by VanEck on 22 July 2022.

