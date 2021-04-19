Iron Ore Hits a 10-Year High and This Steel ETF Keeps Rising

Iron ore keep on climbing, feeding into more strength for the VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX), which is up 30% on the year.

Furthermore, it’s a trend that should persist throughout the rest of the year, according to a Mining.com article.

“According to IndexBox, global steel consumption is forecast to increase in 2021 by 4.1% year-on-year,” the article said. “Prices have also been fueled by falling supplies from major miners.”

SLX tries to reflect the performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index, which follows global companies involved in the steel industry. While more than a third of SLX’s lineup is allocated to U.S. steel producers, the ETF has a heavy global tilt, including exposure to ex-U.S. developed markets and emerging markets steel companies. SLX investors get: