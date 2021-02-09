IPOs Are Back. Get In On the Action with the BBH ETF

2020 saw a lot of initial public offerings (IPOs) put on hold thanks to Covid-19. Now that a global vaccine rollout is underway, biotech IPOs are hitting the markets and boosting the VanEck Vectors® Biotech ETF (BBH).

“Biotechnology companies continue their race to the public equity markets. Seven companies, all in the biotech or health-care space, made their trading debuts Friday (February 5),” a Barron’s article said.

The fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MVIS® US Listed Biotech 25 Index (MVBBHTR), which is intended to track the overall performance of companies involved in the development and production, marketing, and sales of drugs based on genetic analysis and diagnostic equipment.

Overall, BBH offers investors exposure to: