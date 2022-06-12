Highs, Lows, Policy Implications

The latest credit numbers confirm that China’s stimulus continues to focus on supply-side measures, and this in part explains a lack of inflation pressures.

Contrasting Inflation In China, U.S.

An ugly (=high + accelerating) inflation print in the U.S. – the morning’s global macro highlight – reaffirmed the market expectation of three consecutive +50bps rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, and lead to some fairly aggressive bear-flattening of the U.S. Treasury curve (short end up). Bloomberg reminded us that U.S. inflation just hit a 40-year high – a big contrast with the latest inflation print in China, which was (a) below consensus; (b) the lowest among major emerging markets (EM) (2.1% year-on-year); and (c) right in the middle of China’s multi-year inflation range. Why such a difference?

China’s Stimulus – Focus On Supply Side

One reason is that China’s policy stimulus is unapologetically supply-side driven – and the latest credit numbers clearly show that this is still the case. China’s aggregate financing surprised strongly to the upside in May, but it reflected a big jump in government bond issuance, presumably to finance infrastructure investment. Household lending did show some improvement, but one might need a magnifying glass to see May’s sequential rebound in a proxy for mortgages (see chart below). It is hard to see China’s local rates climbing much higher against this backdrop, and this means that the rate differentials with the U.S. should continue to move in the direction consistent with the weaker renminbi.

Turkey’s Dysfunctional Policies

In the immortal words of Star Trek’s Commander Spock, the things we just talked about are “logical” – i.e. higher inflation=higher short rates (and vice versa), changing interest rate differentials=moving currency crosses. This is not always the case in the “big countries, weird policies” corner of the world. Turkey refuses to hike despite headline inflation topping 70%. The last “out-of-the-box” scheme to support the lira is no longer working – the currency is trading above 17/U.S. Dollar – but instead of making an orthodox policy U-turn (=rate hikes), authorities came up with another “out-of-the-box” plan, which includes issuing new revenue-indexed bonds (whatever it is). Well, good luck… And stay tuned!

Chart at a Glance: China Mortgages Rebound – Get Your Magnifying Glass

Source: Bloomberg LP