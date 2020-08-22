Gold Rocks in RAAX

By David Schassler, Portfolio Manager and Head of Portfolio and Quantitative Investment Solutions, VanEck Global

The VanEck Vectors® Real Asset Allocation ETF (RAAX®) uses a data-driven, rules-based process that leverages over 50 indicators (technical, macroeconomic and fundamental, commodity price, and sentiment) to allocate across 12 individual real asset segments in five broad real asset sectors. These objective indicators identify the segments with positive expected returns. Then, using correlation and volatility, an optimization process determines the weight to these segments with the goal of creating a portfolio with maximum diversification while reducing risk. The expanded PDF version of this commentary can be downloaded here.

Overview

In July, the VanEck Vectors® Real Asset Allocation ETF (“RAAX”) returned +6.59% versus 5.71% for the Bloomberg Commodity Index and 4.65% for its custom blended benchmark.

July was an incredible month for both RAAX and most real assets. Of the stellar performances, gold’s was the most notable. Gold bullion was up 11% and gold equities were up 18%. That worked well for RAAX since, between its investments in bullion and equities, it held a 33% allocation to gold. RAAX’s second largest position, with a 26% weighting in the portfolio, was in diversified commodity futures, which returned +5.64%. Its bottom performing positions were in the energy sectors. RAAX’s investments in MLPs, oil services and the broad energy sector returned +0.72%, +1.54% and -0.45%, respectively.

There were minimal changes to RAAX’s asset allocation in August. It modestly increased its gold equity allocation, from 9% to 11%, and reduced its gold bullion allocation from 26% to 25%. In addition, it slightly trimmed its allocation to diversified commodity futures.

Average Annual Total Returns (%) as of July 31, 2020 1 Mo† YTD† 1 Year Life (04/09/18) RAAX (NAV) 6.59 -19.34 -16.85 -6.87 RAAX (Share Price) 5.99 -19.52 -17.16 -6.97 Bloomberg Commodity Index* 5.71 -14.80 -12.07 -8.97 Blended Real Asset Index* 4.65 -14.78 -10.59 -3.85

Average Annual Total Returns (%) as of June 30, 2020 1 Mo† YTD† 1 Year Life (04/09/18) RAAX (NAV) 0.66 -24.32 -21.90 -9.75 RAAX (Share Price) 1.03 -24.07 -21.75 -9.62 Bloomberg Commodity Index* 2.28 -19.40 -17.38 -11.17 Blended Real Asset Index* 1.63 -18.57 -15.31 -5.93

The table presents past performance which is no guarantee of future results and which may be lower or higher than current performance. Returns reflect temporary contractual fee waivers and/or expense reim­bursements. Had the ETF incurred all expenses and fees, investment re­turns would have been reduced. Investment returns and ETF share values will fluctuate so that investors’ shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost.

†Returns less than a year are not annualized.

Expenses: Gross 1.13%; Net 0.75%. Expenses are capped contractually at 0.55% through February 1, 2021. Expenses are based on estimated amounts for the current fiscal year. Cap exclude certain expenses, such as interest, acquired fund fees and expenses, and trading expenses.

A Deeper Dive

Below is the overall real asset composite. A score of 0 represents the lowest risk level and a score of 100 represents the highest risk level. A score of 60 or higher will result in our most defensive posture. The current score is 24, which is a reduction from the score of 28 from last month. This indicates a stable risk regime for real assets.

Overall Risk Score

The risk score can be decomposed into key factors that drive real asset prices. These include price trends, economic activity, realized volatility and investor sentiment.

Price trends continue to remain positive after recovering from the drawdown in March. This is an indication of near-term stability in real asset prices.

Price Trend Risk Score

The economic composite remains bearish as the supply and demand dynamics continue to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Economic Risk Score

Price volatility remains low across real assets, which provides another bullish signal for investors.

Price Volatility Risk Score

Investor sentiment is no longer at an extreme. This, too, indicates that prices are not overly vulnerable to a near-term correction.

Investor Sentiment Risk Score

In conclusion, July was a great month for both real assets, as an investment class, and RAAX. Gold has been the darling asset of not only real assets, but also of the entire market. The shiny metal is rallying as a result of the economic devastation of COVID-19 and the side effects of programs designed to combat the economic fallout from the virus. These side effects include lower interest rates, a dramatic increase in the money supply and huge fiscal deficits. RAAX has maintained a large allocation to gold throughout the year and now it is getting even larger.

As always, RAAX will continue to monitor the current environment and adjust its allocations to balance the risk and rewards of real asset investing.

Real Asset Sector Allocations Since Inception

Real Asset Class Allocations