Go With GLIN for Long-Term India Exposure

Broad emerging markets strategies continue to vex investors, but some compelling opportunities remain among individual countries, with India ranking high on the list.

For long-term, growth-minded investors, exchange traded funds such as the VanEck Vectors India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) are efficient avenues for accessing Asia’s third-largest economy. Due to its fundamentally focused methodology, GLIN has the potential to be one of the India ETF leaders as the country’s economy grows and markets there expand.

That’s a relevant consideration at a time when some global banks are increasingly bullish on the Indian equity opportunity set.

“JPMorgan is optimistic about India for the next five to 10 years and expects long-term investors to find enough attractive opportunities in the country, according to the head of India equity research at the investment bank, Sanjay Mookim,” reports Saheli Roy Choudhury for CNBC.

To be sure, Indian stocks are richly valued relative to the broader emerging markets landscape, but specific to GLIN, the VanEck fund warrants a premium due to sheer performance. Over the past year, GLIN is higher by 15.58%, while the MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 14.72% over the same span. That could be one reason why some pros are constructive on Indian stocks.

“Despite India’s premium valuation relative to other Asian markets, we believe the Indian market would be supported by a stronger growth outlook, relatively higher return on equity and the wide breadth of sectors and investment themes that investors can choose from,” Manishi Raychaudhuri, head of Asia-Pacific equity research at BNP Paribas, said in an interview with CNBC.

GLIN taps into the Indian growth story by allocating almost 29% of its weight to technology stocks, its largest sector exposure.

Among other sectors that banks are bullish on for India, financial services, retail, and automotive makers are on the list. Consumer discretionary, industrial, and financial services stocks combine for 20% of GLIN’s weight, according to issuer data.

BNP Paribas is constructive on Indian tech stocks and select names in the consumer staples sector, according to CNBC. That sector is a small percentage of GLIN’s roster. Overall, the fund holds 81 stocks.

