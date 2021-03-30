EM Rates – On Hold but Hawks Circling

By Natalia Gurushina, Chief Economist, Emerging Markets Fixed Income Strategy

EM central banks are staying on hold this week, but they are far from being dovish. Brazil’s newsflow raises more concerns about spending and debt ratios.

Emerging markets (EM) central banks do not feel particularly adventurous this week—keeping policy rates unchanged (South Africa, Hungary, Czech Republic, Philippines, Thailand), but closely monitoring domestic developments (inflation, COVID’s waves) and constantly re-evaluating global risks. Mexico’s rate-setting meeting in the afternoon is the most interesting one. At the moment, the market prices in nearly five full rate hikes in Mexico over the next 12 months, but nothing for this week—a bet that an increasingly dovish central bank would treat the inflation target breach as transitory.

Brazil’s newsflow looks more and more challenging—especially for the local bond market. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes’s warning about the worsening COVID situation (“a new war has started”), the Supreme Court’s decision boosting ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s (Lula) chances to run again, governors asking for a larger emergency aid package and Moody’s warning on rating are all bad signs for spending, local yields and debt sustainability. It is hardly surprising that the market now prices 110bps of rate hikes for the central bank’s next meeting in May (compared to 64bps just two weeks ago).

Turkey’s policy U-turn #2 raised legitimate questions about the country’s sovereign rating. One agency that is being watched particularly closely is S&P, because many commentators believe that Turkey does not belong in its peer group (see chart below). S&P’s statement (released yesterday) shows particular concerns about Turkey’s policy predictability and the external position (including the fact that locals are converting to “safe haven” assets such as gold as foreign currency). Capital controls are not yet in S&P’s base case scenario—any moves in this area can tip the balance towards removing positive outlook.

Charts at a Glance: Turkey and Its S&P Rating Peer Group – An Odd One?

