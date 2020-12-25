EM – Old or Rich…Which Comes First?

By Natalia Gurushina, Chief Economist, Emerging Markets Fixed Income Strategy, VanEck

China is getting old before getting rich―together with a bunch of other emerging markets.

We had a bunch of noteworthy developments in emerging markets (EM) in the past 24 hours―Russia and Mexico kept their policy rates on hold, Brazil posted another sizable basic balance surplus (current account + foreign direct investments) and the consensus expectations for Turkey’s rate-setting meeting on December 24 rose to 16.5% (=150bps rate hike). But this is the last daily of the year―so we would like to use our annual “closing remarks” to talk about things that will have longer-lasting implications for EM―both for fundamentals (growth, inflation, the structure of consumption, the structure of government spending) and EM asset prices.

Today’s subject is demographics. It is common knowledge that the largest emerging economy―China―is getting old before getting rich. But what about other EMs? We did a little investigation of our own―and found out that quite a few of them are in the same boat. The first chart clearly shows that Russia and Central Europe are hitting key per capita income milestones at a more advanced age than, say, Japan. Further, the same process is taking place in parts of LATAM (Chile, Peru, Colombia) and Asia (Thailand, Vietnam). One country we are watching with great interest is India. India is still “poor” on a per capita income basis. However, its median age/income trend looks closer to China than to other regional peers like South Korea or Malaysia, which got richer at a relatively younger age. Check the second chart below―you can see what we are talking about. This is the reasons why structural reforms (including digitalization) and responsible policies are of such importance―in India and across EM.

Charts at a Glance: EM Demographic Trends – China Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg

Source: VanEck Research; Bloomberg LP

Originally published by VanEck, 12/18/20

