EM Asia Steps Up Policy Loosening

By Natalia Gurushina, Economist, Emerging Markets Fixed Income for VanEckGlobal

Several Asian central banks loosened their monetary policy stance in the past 24 hours. Turkey’s downside inflation surprise leaves the door open for additional rate cuts.

The G7 draft communique did not mention coordinated rate cuts, but several Asian central banks (Malaysia, Indonesia, and Australia) loosened their monetary policy in the past 24 hours. Malaysia’s 25bps policy rate cut was expected, but welcome nevertheless. By contrast, Indonesia’s decision to cut the reserve requirements (on both USD and IDR) was a surprise. The foreign exchange reserve requirements were halved (from 8% to 4%) and this is expected to inject an additional USD3B+ of liquidity in to the market. It’s been our long-standing argument that higher real policy rates in many emerging markets give more policy room and improve the efficacy of monetary easing, compared to developed markets.

A very low base effect continued to push Turkey’s inflation higher in February—but not as much as expected. Headline inflation rose to a “mere” 12.37% year-on-year and yearly core inflation stayed below 10%. Even though Turkey’s domestic activity is picking up at a brisk pace, the coronavirus-related decline in the price of oil might help to cap near-term inflation pressures. This leaves the door wide open for further rate cuts, albeit that the central bank will continue to watch the lira, as the pass-through between the currency moves and inflation remains high.

I do not know whether anyone can be surprised by a downside surprise in South Africa’s GDP growth at this stage, but here we are … The real GDP growth undershot consensus in Q4, falling by 0.5% year-on-year (see chart below). This is a clear negative for the fiscal outlook (especially in conjunction with falling inflation) and debt dynamics. But the 2020 budget address leaves us hopeful that some of these pressures can be reduced through the reduction of the wage bill and other planned expenditure cuts.

Chart at a Glance: South Africa Growth – Downward Momentum Intensifies

Source: Bloomberg LP

