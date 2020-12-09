A Different ANGL on Fallen Angel ETFs

Risk is back on in the debt markets. Rather than go the traditional high-yield route, ETF investors can opt for the VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (BATS: ANGL).

ANGL seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the ICE BofAML US Fallen Angel High Yield Index, which is comprised of below investment grade corporate bonds denominated in U.S. dollars that were rated investment grade at the time of issuance.

The fund focuses on debt that has fallen out of investment-grade favor and is now repurposed for high yield returns with the downgraded-to-junk status.

ANGL gives investors exposure to:

Higher-Quality High Yield : Fallen angels, high yield bonds originally issued as investment grade corporate bonds, have had historically higher average credit quality than the broad high yield bond universe

: Fallen angels, high yield bonds originally issued as investment grade corporate bonds, have had historically higher average credit quality than the broad high yield bond universe Outperformance in the Broad High Yield Bond Market : Fallen angels have outperformed the broad high yield bond market in 12 of the last 16 calendar years

: Fallen angels have outperformed the broad high yield bond market in 12 of the last 16 calendar years Higher Risk-Adjusted Returns: Fallen angels have historically offered a better risk/reward trade off than found with the broad high yield bond market

The fund is up almost 12% according to Morningstar numbers, and with a 0.35% expense ratio, it falls below its categorical average. Fixed income investors are well aware of the difficulties in finding yield in today’s low-rate environment, but ANGL gives investors a 12-month yield of almost 5%. Compare that to the benchmark Treasury yield of barely 1% and you can see its appeal.