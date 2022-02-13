Day of Extremes

Summary

EMFX took the U.S. red hot inflation print in stride. China’s credit numbers show that some of the past easing started to filter through.

U.S. Inflation and Policy Rate Expectation

What a day! Higher than expected China credit numbers and a dovish surprise in India were followed by a red hot inflation print in the U.S., which boosted the market expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve’s (Fed’s) March rate hike to 39bps (despite all the talks about inflation’s inflection point). Emerging markets (EM) local rates jumped higher in sympathy with U.S. Treasury yields. EM FX went through a couple of “panic attacks” – especially EMEA FX – but ultimately managed to shake off concerns about higher U.S. rates (which was impressive).

China Policy Easing

So, with the Fed’s outlook getting more and more interesting, let’s talk about EM’s doves first. China’s headline credit numbers for January suggest that authorities finally started to deliver on their promise to provide more support for the economy – both total social financing and new yuan loans beat expectations, and the M21 money supply growth accelerated to 9.8% year-on-year. The reality check was a bit more sobering. Many sequential increases reflected seasonal patterns, and both household lending and a proxy for household mortgages were significantly lower than in January 2021. We should also take into account the impact of the Chinese New Year on January’s aggregates – subsequent credit numbers should be more reflective of the actual state of affairs. Still, I think it is fair to conclude that the past easing policies are filtering through, and this should reduce downside risks for China’s 2022 growth.

Rate Hikes Frontloading in LATAM

Will the afternoon’s rate-setting meetings in LATAM reaffirm EM’s hawkish credentials? The answer should be “yes” – central banks in both Mexico and Peru are expected to raise their respective rates by 50bps. Mexico’s meeting will be special – the first one for the central bank’s new Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja, and the market will be paying special attention to how she is going to tackle the country’s high inflation/low growth problem. Stay tuned!

Charts at a Glance: China Credit Aggregates – Upside Surprise

Source: Bloomberg LP