China Pushes Support for Domestic Demand

By Natalia Gurushina, Economist, Emerging Markets Fixed Income, VanEck Global

China introduces additional targeted measures to shield domestic demand. Turkey’s inflation looks OK for now, but cracks are appearing.

China unveiled additional targeted measures to support domestic demand, including a 100bps cut in the reserve requirements for rural and provincial commercial banks. The central banks (PBoC) also lowered – for the first time in more than 10 years! – the interest rate paid on excess reserves. The emphasis on lifting domestic demand is especially justified against the rapidly deteriorating global growth backdrop (see chart below) and still wobbly services sector (the Caixin non-manufacturing PMI remained in contraction territory in March – see chart below). The impact of layoffs on social coherence/order also ranks high on the priority list.

The Turkish currency weakened by 10% in March, but monthly headline inflation remained subdued (in relative terms, of course) and yearly inflation actually cooled to 11.86% (close to expectations). The “saving grace” came in the form of much lower oil prices and weaker domestic demand. The latter no doubt helped to control core prices as well, but cracks are re-appearing – yearly core inflation accelerated further in March (reaching 10.49%), and pressure is likely to intensify if the currency continues to depreciate.

The global activity dataflow looks grim. The latest non-manufacturing sector gauges for Europe (see chart below) made China look almost robust in comparison. You probably already saw multiple comments this morning about the unprecedented declines, etc. The key issue for me is that services/consumption was supposed to underpin European growth, as manufacturing was barely alive in most regional economies even before the COVID-19 crisis. This support is now gone.

Chart at a Glance: Services Sector Takes a Hit Globally

Source: Bloomberg LP

