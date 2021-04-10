BUZZ Reaches Beyond Growth

By Coulter Regal, CFA, Associate Product Manager

When people first hear about an investment strategy that targets stocks with the most positive sentiment based on social media chatter and online discussions, they may be quick to assume that it is full of nothing but the latest growth or momentum stocks. However, a closer look at the strategy and holdings paints a different picture.

A Unique Blend of Styles and Stocks

Looking at the top holdings of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), you might see some of the expected names like Tesla, Apple, or Amazon, however, you can also find some rather unexpected names like Ford Motor, Boeing, or Walt Disney as well. This unique selection of stocks is created as a by-product of the online discussions people are having about a wide range of investments. Whether growth or value focused, momentum driven or contrarian, short-term or long-term, investors can be bullish on particular stocks belonging to any of these factors. Combine the style agnostic nature of sentiment, with a monthly rebalance and the result is a strategy comprised of a blend of styles that can shift as market environments and sentiment change.

Historical Style Allocation – The BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index (“BUZZ Index” or “Sentiment Leaders Index”) 8/31/2016 – 2/28/2021

Source: FactSet. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. For fund performance current to the most recent month-end, visit www.vaneck.com.

Capturing Growth Potential

To help illustrate this unique blend of styles, we take a look at examples of two very different stocks, both of which are current holdings in VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF. While BUZZ is not directly a growth or momentum strategy, as the underlying index does not incorporate the use of traditional factors, it can however, pick up on emerging growth stories through rising investor sentiment. One example of this is the e-commerce platform and retail point-of-sale systems company Shopify Inc. (SHOP). Shopify first entered the BUZZ Index in October of 2018 based off of rising investor sentiment and has remained a primary constituent since. Beyond just identifying the emerging growth story of SHOP, the index was also able to capture the longer-term story as continued positive sentiment indicated that there was still room left for the stock to run even after its price had doubled.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Stock Price (1/1/2018 – 2/28/2021)

Source: Morningstar Direct. Indices are not securities in which investments can be made. This is not an offer to buy or sell, or recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities mentioned herein. Fund Holdings will vary. For a complete list of holdings in the ETF, please visit www.vaneck.com.

Identifying Value Opportunities

Outside of capturing growth potential, sentiment can also pick up on value opportunities. An example that demonstrates this was the BUZZ Index’s allocation to Carnival Corporation (CCL), during the depths of the pandemic-induced market turmoil. In March and April of 2020, many transportation stocks suffered extreme share price declines during the COVID-19 selloff. Carnival was hit particularly hard during this period, and the leisure cruise line giant saw its stock price fall over 80%. Despite the negative headlines, sentiment began to turn positive for Carnival as investors saw a deep value opportunity, believing the company could withstand and eventually recover from the pandemic. The BUZZ Index identified this shift in sentiment and CCL has been a top contributor to performance since its addition to the index at the April 2020 rebalance.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) Stock Price (1/1/2020 – 2/28/2021)

Source: Morningstar Direct. Indices are not securities in which investments can be made. This is not an offer to buy or sell, or recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities mentioned herein. Fund Holdings will vary. For a complete list of holdings in the ETF, please visit www.vaneck.com.

VanEck Vectors®️ Social Sentiment ETF

Leveraging sentiment as a strategy for stock selection can result in a diverse portfolio that can offer investors unique equity exposure and a distinct source of alpha potential. Investors can gain access to this unique exposure through BUZZ, which seeks to replicate the BUZZ Index. The BUZZ Index tracks the performance of the 75 large cap U.S. stocks that exhibit the highest degree of positive investor sentiment and bullish perception based on content aggregated from online sources including social media, news articles, blog posts and other alternative datasets.

Originally published by VanEck, 4/7/21

Important Disclosures

Effective August 18, 2016, BUZZ Indexes Inc. implemented changes to the BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index construction rules. The index constituent count was increased from 25 to 75 stocks and the maximum constituent weight was reduce from 15% to 3%. These change may result in more a diversified exposure to index constituents than under the rules in effect prior to this date. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

An investment in the Fund may be subject to risks which include, among others, risks related to social media analytics, investing in equity securities, medium-capitalization companies, information technology, communication services, consumer discretionary, health care and industrials sectors, market, operational, high portfolio turnover, index tracking, authorized participant concentration, new fund, absence of prior active market, trading issues, passive management, fund shares trading, premium/discount and liquidity of fund shares, non-diversified and concentration risks which may make these investments volatile in price or difficult to trade. Medium-capitalization companies may be subject to elevated risks.

Investing in companies based on social media analytics involves the potential risk of market manipulation because social media posts may be made with an intent to inflate, or otherwise manipulate, the public perception of a company stock or other investment. Although the Sentiment Leaders Index provider attempts to mitigate the potential risk of such manipulation by employing screens to identify posts which may be computer generated or deceptive and by employing market capitalization and trading volume criteria to remove companies which may be more likely targets for such manipulation, there is no guarantee that the Sentiment Leaders Index’s model will successfully reduce such risk. Furthermore, text and sentiment analysis of social media postings may prove inaccurate in predicting a company’s stock performance.

