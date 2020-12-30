Bullish on Stocks

The Fund will remain overweight equities and continue to measure the risks in the market while seeking to balance both risks and rewards. While we are excited and positioned for a continuation of the market rally, we are also cognizant of the risks and will remain nimble in case the tides turn.

One indicator that we are watching closely in the NDR Global PMI Composite, which just turned bearish. It measures trends in PMI data by comparing the 3-month moving average to the 6-month moving average. As you can see below, PMI activity surged during the recovery, but that momentum is turning. This, by itself, is not enough evidence for us to take action, but it contributes to the model more materially if other indicators also begin to show signs of weakness.

Below is a chart of the NDR stock/bond composite. Scores above 55 are bullish, scores between 45 and 55 are neutral and scores below 45 are bearish. As you can see, this composite transitioned from bullish, with a score of 72 at the beginning of October, to neutral, with a score of 50 in November. This occurred because market price action began to caution of potential near-term volatility. However, everything changed with positive news on the vaccine. The model responded by increasing its score from 50 to 72 because of improved market breadth, positive price momentum in the high yield corporate fixed income markets and cyclical versus defensive leadership.

Within the U.S., the Fund was overweight all major style and market capitalization categories, including growth, value, large-cap and small-cap. In November, value stocks, as measured by the Russell 3000 Value Index, returned +13.8%, and growth stocks, as measured by the Russell 3000 Growth Index, returned +10.67%. Small-cap stocks, as measured by the Russell 2000 Index significantly outperformed large-cap stocks, as measured by the Russell 1000 Index, returning +18.43% and 11.78%, respectively.

The Fund’s equity regional allocations generated mixed results relative to the impressive +12.33% returns for the MSCI All Country World Index. The largest overweight positions were in the U.S. and the Emerging Markets. The Russell 3000 Index, a widely used measure of returns for U.S. stocks, returned +12.17% and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index returned +9.25%. The largest regional equity underweights were in Japan and the U.K. The MSCI Japan Index returned +12.59% and the MSCI U.K. Index returned +16.70%.

The Fund’s top-level asset allocation positioning was the primary driver of its outperformance in November. The Fund started the month with an 80% allocation to stocks and then gradually reduced its equity exposure as the market rallied. Being overweight stocks at the beginning of the month led to the Fund’s outperformance because the majority of the equity market’s “up move” was experienced as the month started. The equity reduction was due to some technical weakness leading into the U.S. presidential election. More specifically, the market was experiencing defensive leadership within global equities, declining equity country breadth and negative price trends within global corporate high yield.

VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund (NDRMX) tactically adjusts its asset class exposures each month across global stocks, U.S. fixed income and cash. It utilizes an objective, data-driven process driven by macroeconomic, fundamental, and technical indicators developed by Ned Davis Research (NDR). The Fund invests based on the weight-of-the-evidence of its objective indicators, removing human emotion and decision making from the investment process. The expanded PDF version of this commentary can be downloaded here.

