Betting on the Reopen Trade – BJK

By Nicolas Fonseca, CFA, ETF Product Analyst

The gaming industry is poised for a recovery as distribution of the COVID vaccine continues to improve. Travel and tourism is experiencing an uptick and Las Vegas’ casinos are set to return to a 50% occupancy limit by mid-March.[1] The VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK) has benefitted as well, and has been slowly gaining assets and now sits at over $133M as of March 3, 2021.

Large cap casinos stocks have been posting strong returns, due in part to:

Macau casino stocks (Las Vegas Sands, Sands China and Wynn, among others) benefited after casinos reopened to quarantine free travel from mainland China. Macau had been slowly easing restrictions and optimism grew after the Chinese New Year. Analysts at Bernstein and JPMorgan estimate that gross gaming revenue (GGR) in Macau was $726 million through the first days of February. However, it appears to have accelerated over the past week.[2] There may be potential room for further growth, as travel and tourism is still down as compared to previous years.

BJK: Macau Exposure – February 2021

PENN/Barstool Sports announced it had entered into an agreement with Rush Street Interactive to access the New York State sports betting market, pending legislation and regulatory approvals.

March Madness is right around the corner (March 18 thru April 9), and with it, the first time ever that people around the U.S. will be able to legally bet on it. Expectations are high.

Investing in Gaming Stocks

BJK seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MVIS Global Gaming Index, which is intended to track the overall performance of companies involved in casinos and casino hotels, sports betting, lottery services, gaming services, gaming technology and gaming equipment.

Originally published by VanEck, 3/4/21

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, or tax advice. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are valid as of the date of this communication and subject to change without notice. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck.

An investment in the VanEck Vectors® Gaming ETF (BJK®) may be subject to risks which include, among others, investing in the gaming industry, equity securities, consumer discretionary sector, foreign securities, emerging market issuers, foreign currency, special risk considerations of investing in Asian and Chinese issuers, depositary receipts, small- and medium-capitalization companies, cash transactions, market, operational, index tracking, authorized participant concentration, no guarantee of active trading market, trading issues, passive management, fund shares trading, premium/discount risk and liquidity of fund shares, non-diversified, and concentration risks, all of which may adversely affect the Fund. Foreign investments are subject to risks, which include changes in economic and political conditions, foreign currency fluctuations, changes in foreign regulations, and changes in currency exchange rates which may negatively impact the Fund’s returns. Small- and medium-capitalization companies may be subject to elevated risks.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of a Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contain this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.