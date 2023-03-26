A Pause Is Nigh? | ETF Trends

By Natalia Gurushina

Chief Economist, Emerging Markets Fixed Income

Various EM central banks keep their eyes firmly on inflation, expectations, and factors that influence them (including fiscal). DM central banks’ motivations are still being questioned by the market.

Fed Rate Cuts

One big takeaway from yesterday’s meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) is that the Fed and the market still do not see eye to eye (the chart below is hard to un-see). The market latched onto Chairman Powell’s comments about the impact of tighter credit conditions on the growth outlook and inflation and refused to abandon its fairly aggressive easing expectations. Emerging markets (EM) currencies were not particularly upset about this state of affairs, extending the post-Fed rally against the U.S. Dollar this morning. The majority of EM bonds and many EM equities also looked quite happy (judging by the green color on our Bloomberg screens). There might still be “dry wood” in DM banks (hence, a risk of market turbulence going forward), but commentators agree that EMs passed the latest test with flying colors. This might be a reflection of EMs’ early policy response to post-pandemic price pressures (=high real rates), but also stronger structural and institutional frameworks, as well China’s role as an independent growth driver.

EM Policy Rate Outlook

And talking about policies, price stability (including anchoring inflation expectations) remains a top priority for various EM central banks – which means some residual rate hikes before it would be safe to take a pause, even in those cases when inflation had peaked. The Philippine central bank raised its policy rate by 25bps this morning and signaled that it might go for another hike if inflation risks remain to the upside. Mexico’s latest bi-weekly inflation prints were beautiful – suggesting that the 6% (headline) and 7% (core) thresholds are within reach, but some inflation components are sticky – so a 25bps hike next week would be a prudent move. South Africa is likely to do the same, as inflation expectations climbed higher in Q1.

EM Policy Objectives

Another strong policy signal in EMs is that a rate pause does not necessarily means that rate cuts are around the corner. Sometimes this is due to uncertainty about inflation expectations (yesterday’s comment from Brazil’s central bank). Sometimes, it’s a plain fact that inflation is still far from the official target. And sometimes, central banks’ caution reflects concerns about fiscal consolidation, a lack of which might lead to higher price pressures down the road. The latter is a big issue in Brazil, where the central bank acknowledged some improvements in the fiscal outlook but reiterated that a credible new fiscal framework is an important prerequisite for this year’s rate cuts. Stay tuned!

Chart at a Glance: Fed and Market – Not Seeing Eye To Eye

Source: Bloomberg LP.

Originally published by VanEck on March 23, 2023.

