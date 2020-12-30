3 Tactical ETFs from VanEck Are Delivering Big Gains

Clean energy, video games, and rare earth metals: what do they all have in common? They all tie back to VanEck ETFs that have been delivering big gains for investors despite a pandemic-ridden year.

VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) Up 112% YTD

SMOG seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Ardour Global IndexSM (Extra Liquid). “Low carbon energy companies” refers to companies primarily engaged in alternative energy, including renewable energy, alternative fuels, and related enabling technologies (such as advanced batteries). SMOG provides:

One-Trade Access to Low Carbon Energy: Dynamic industry driven by growing demand for clean and alternative energy sources A Pure Play with Global Scope: Global companies must derive at least 50% of total revenues from low carbon energy (i.e., alternative energy) to be added to the Index Convenient Customization: Customize overall commodity exposure with targeted allocation to low carbon energy companies

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) Up 80% YTD

ESPO seeks to track the performance of the MVIS® Global Video Gaming and eSports Index (MVESPO). The index is a rules-based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of companies involved in video gaming and eSports. Some impressive gaming features:

Competitive video gaming audience expected to reach 495 million people globally in 2026 Esports revenue growth has increased almost 28% yearly since 2015, supported by a young, affluent audience VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) Up 55% YTD

REMX seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MVIS® Global Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index. The index includes companies primarily engaged in a variety of activities that are related to the producing, refining, and recycling of rare earth and strategic metals and minerals. REMX boasts:

One-Trade Access to the Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Industry: A highly volatile industry that supplies key inputs to many of the world’s most advanced technologies Comprehensive Global Exposure: Companies must derive at least 50% of total revenues from the rare earth/strategic metals industry to be added to the Index and may include A-shares issued by Shanghai-listed companies trading via Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect

For more news and information, visit the Tactical Allocation Channel.