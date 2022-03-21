24-Hour Rate Hike Stampede

Summary

Brazil’s current tightening cycle is the most extensive since 2000 – is it already hurting the country’s growth outlook? Some EMs stayed on hold, but can inflation surprises in Thailand challenge the central bank’s wait and see approach?

U.S. Fed Rate Hikes

Global rate hikes continue to pile up. In developed markets (DM), the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) initiated its tightening cycle yesterday with a 25bps move, and signaled a 25bps hike at every meeting in 2022. The Bank of England raised its policy rate to 0.75% this morning to deal with the energy shock. In emerging markets (EM), Brazil continued to tighten at a brisk pace – delivering the expected 100bps rate hike yesterday – as inflation pressures show few signs of abating.

Brazil Rate Hikes and Growth

The current tightening cycle in Brazil is already the most extensive since 2000 (see chart below), and the local swap curve prices in at least 160bps of additional hikes in May and June. Brazil’s very high real policy rates (based on expected inflation) was a key factor underpinning local bonds’ recent performance – the third highest total return so far this year (7.52% U.S. dollar-unhedged, J.P. Morgan’s GBI-EM Brazil Index). However, the larger than expected sequential contraction of Brazil’s economic activity in January is a stark reminder that policies (even the good ones) have side effects. In this case, the side effect is the deteriorating near-term growth outlook. The consensus currently expects Brazil to expand by mere 0.5% in real terms in 2022, and the risks are clearly to the downside (some survey participants expect recession).

EM Interest Rate Outlook

We often say that “EM is not a monolith”, and some central banks stayed on the sidelines this week. Indonesia chose not to match the Fed’s hike, arguing that “fundamental” price pressures are still under control. The Hungarian central bank is also in waiting mode, evaluating the situation after aggressive frontloading in the previous months. Turkey – thankfully – also stayed on hold (=no more rate cuts), but its policy setup remains extremely convoluted, and the central bank now argues that price pressures will subside only when the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is over. Finally, we keep a close eye on central banks in Russia and Thailand. In Russia, the expectation is for a pause after the key rate was raised to 20%. In Thailand, core inflation is nearly five standard deviations higher than the 5-year average, and headline inflation is now above the target range. Can the central bank afford to treat these developments as transitory without facing the market implications? Stay tuned!

Chart at a Glance: Brazil’s Most Extensive Hiking Cycle Has Further to Run

Source: Bloomberg LP

