2022: A Year of Change and New Directions for Municipal Bonds

Can you remember a year where we as investors found ourselves staring, not only at the proverbial fork in the road, but also at a labyrinth of so many different possible outcomes, voiced by experts, that there seemed no clear path to choose? Where do we begin? Are we risk on or risk off, with: Omicron and Covid; global tensions with Russia and China; supply channels struggling to free themselves; the reforming of corporate America’s employment base; a trillion dollar stimulus being inserted into the U.S. economy; a looming political shift in Washington, imperiling domestic programs as the nation recovers from lockdowns? These issues and more will play into the narrative of the year to follow.

What You Should Know

The near-term catalyst for change is the Federal Reserve. Whether they end the stimulus gradually or with a sudden stop, their policy has already set in motion changes for the market and country that will influence investment decisions. Their declaration of as many as four rate increases in 2022 acknowledges that both the pressures of inflation and the characteristics of a changing economy must not be ignored.

What is Happening

Apart from the recent volatility in the equity markets, changes in the fixed income markets have already manifested themselves. We are currently in what is called a “bear flattener”1 market experience, where short- term rates are rising quickly, but long -term rates are rising ever so slowly. Why? A result of the declaration by the Fed; when they raise rates, it is specifically the short end of the Treasury curve where this change happens, while the long end is left to adjust to market forces. The relatively small adjustment at the end of the yield curve suggests that the impact of inflationary forces are not a long- term concern. The simple example below of the rates generated by our VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) and VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) during the past three months demonstrates exactly this result. The same is true in the high yield market as well.

Rates Generated by Short and Long Term ETFs Over 3 Month Period

YIELD YIELD ETF 10.1.2021 1.20.2022 SMB .50 .91 MLN 1.87 2.00

Source: VanEck. As of 12/31/21. Past performance is not a guarantee of future result.

For standardized performance as of the recent month end and calendar quarter, please click here.

What to Do

We have been in an exceedingly low rate environment for many months, and the current adjustments mean that investments in the municipal market will be at more appealing rates. Where exactly to look to for the best outcome is evolving. What is clear is that, for the near term, while the markets (prices/yields) adjust to Fed policy changes, you may be best served by:

Continuing to be invested (still little or no value in cash equivalents). Keeping an eye on “duration,” which is the measure of sensitivity to the change in interest rates.

Products that can cushion the impact of rising short rates with their positioning in the intermediate area of the market, such as the VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) and the VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD), offer a way to manage risks and returns while the market undergoes this period of adjustment.

To receive more Municipal Bonds insights, sign up in our subscription center.

Originally published by VanEck on February 3, 2022.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Beyond Basic Beta Channel.