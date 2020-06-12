Syntax Advisors Launches Small Cap ETF ‘SSLY’

Syntax Advisors recently launched a new ETF furthering its S&P base offerings focusing on mid and large caps.

The Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (SSLY) is an exchange-traded fund incorporated in the USA. The ETF seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in the Syntax Stratified SmallCap Index.

Using the same stocks as the S&P 600® Index, SSLY is reweighted to diversify related business risk and provide a more balanced exposure than cap-weighting

In regards to what can be accomplished with the launch of SSLY, Rory Riggs, CEO of Syntax Advisors explained, “With the launch of SSLY, Syntax brings its third ETF to market that is a Stratified Weight version of a major S&P Dow Jones market index. This rounds out our S&P-based ETF offerings in anticipation of launching a fourth ETF that will combine our LargeCap, MidCap, and SmallCap ETFs into a Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF.”

Pulling Your Stratified Weight

Riggs continues, “Stratified weight is our patented weighting methodology that diversifies holdings in a benchmark into fixed groupings of businesses that share related business risks. Where capitalization weighting has a bias to the biggest companies and equal weight has a bias to the industries that has the most companies, the object of stratified weight is to maintain consistent business risk exposure. In so doing, stratified weight seeks to provide investors with more balanced exposure than these other weighting methodologies that can lead to concentration in momentum-driven sectors or sector concentrations based on the distribution of constituents in the index.”

In regards to the challenges of launching a new fund in the current market, Riggs notes, “It is certainly an interesting time to launch an ETF, and given the uncertainties in the market, Syntax believes that it is important to continue to provide investors with portfolios that are diversified across related business risks. Syntax is fortunate to have a great team within the ETF ecosystem that has seamlessly transitioned into our new work from the home environment, which has allowed us to launch our product. We look forward to continuing to provide more product offerings in the weeks and months to come.”

To obtain a prospectus, which contains this and other information, visit www.syntaxadvisors.com.

For more market trends, visit ETF Trends.