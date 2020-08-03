There is growing demand for sustainable investing or socially responsible investing that not only help investors produce results, but to do so in a way that does not negatively impact the world we live in.

In the upcoming webcast, Sustainable Investing for a Sustainable Business, Jennifer Tarsney, Director, Practice Management, New York Life Investments, will outline the growth of socially responsible investments and potential opportunities that can help financial advisors enhance a client’s portfolio.

IndexIQ, a New York Life Investments company and a leading provider of innovative investment solutions, recently launched the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) and the IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (IQSI), which incorporate CANDRIAM’s industry-leading ESG research and data for the first time in a cost-effective ETF wrapper.

The new funds track the two IndexIQ indexes: IQ Candriam ESG US Equity Index and the IQ Candriam ESG International Equity Index. IQSU focuses on U.S. equity securities of companies meeting certain ESG criteria while ISQI tracks foreign developed equity securities of companies meeting certain ESG criteria.

The ETFs track indexes which offer broad market exposure to large- and medium-cap companies satisfying the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria developed by CANDRIAM, a fellow New York Life Investments business, and global multi-specialist asset manager with over 20 years of expertise in sustainable investing.

CANDRIAM’s proprietary ESG evaluation process includes a dedicated ESG research team, which reviews companies on environmental, social and governance considerations, either in absolute terms or relative to their peers in each sector, focusing on the most material ESG factors.

The CANDRIAM research is supported by a team that engages with companies as part of collective initiatives or individually, with the aim to improve corporate disclosure on ESG topics or foster better corporate practices on ESG matters. Using the research as a key input, CANDRIAM applies sustainable investing criteria across the firm.

