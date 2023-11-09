As we head into the final stretch of quarter four and the beginning of 2024, inflation remains at the forefront of investors’ and financial advisors’ minds. With so many different narratives in the marketplace today regarding the financial market’s current outlook, it can leave many investors and advisors questioning what exactly is going on with inflation.

webinar This is why recently in a special video interview, VettaFi’s financial futurist, Dave Nadig, sat down and talked with John Davi, the CEO and CIO of Astoria Portfolio Advisors. Nadig and Davi discuss a multitude of different topics in preparation for theirthat is set to take place on November 15 at 12 p.m. EST.

In the video, Nadig asks for Davi’s thoughts on what he believes is currently going on with inflation. Davi also gives several different strategies to use to try to hedge against it. The duo also delved into what to expect from the future and Davi discusses assets investors should hold in their portfolios. Davi also shares his thoughts on how energy and material stocks could greatly benefit investors from an inflationary standpoint.

What To Do With Inflation?

0:00 Introduction to the subject being covered, and Jon Davi.

0:25 Davi’s current inflation outlook.

1:25 Key inflation-sensitive assets investors should have in their portfolio.

2:00 Do investors need a combination of historical inflation projections and value plays?

2:30 Why should investors have energy stocks and material stocks in their portfolios?

2:50 Introducing the “Inflation Down but Not Out – The Playbook for Investors“ webinar.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit VettaFi | ETF Trends.