The VIG ETF: From Dividend Maintenance to Dividend Growth

It’s one thing for a company to maintain their dividends, especially given the effects of the pandemic, but it’s another to actually grow those dividends over time. The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (VIG) does precisely that.

VIG seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of common stocks of companies that have a record of increasing dividends over time. The fund employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Nasdaq US Dividend Achievers Select Index, which consists of common stocks of companies that have a record of increasing dividends over time.

The adviser attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the index.

Overall, VIG: