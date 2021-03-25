Up 90%, Consider WisdomTree’s DON of Mid Cap Equities

Mid cap equities can give investors exposure to a capitalization category that provides the stability of large caps and the growth potential of small caps. One fund that further segments the mid cap arena via their dividend-paying prowess is the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON).

DON seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index. Under normal circumstances, at least 95% of the fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.

The index is a fundamentally weighted index that is comprised of the mid-capitalization segment of the U.S. dividend-paying market. The fund is up over 90% within the last 12 months.

DON can help investors:

Gain exposure to core U.S. mid cap equity from a broad range of dividend paying companies

Complement or replace mid cap value or dividend oriented active and passive strategies

Satisfy demand for growth potential and income focus

Go Large or Go Small

WisdomTree also offers small- and large-cap ETF products that use the same dividend-qualifying strategy. Here are a pair of other funds to consider:

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN): seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Index. Under normal circumstances, at least 95% of the fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities. The index is a fundamentally weighted index that is comprised of the large-capitalization segment of the U.S. dividend-paying market. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES): seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Index. Under normal circumstances, at least 95% of the fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities. The index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the U.S. dividend-paying market.

