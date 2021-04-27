Shopping for IRA Options? Consider This ETF

The exponential growth of ETFs have allowed investors to tap into their growth potential for individual retirement accounts (IRAs). One ETF to consider for IRAs is the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (VIG).

‘One of the biggest advantages IRAs have over employer sponsored retirement plans is that IRAs generally offer far more choices in terms of what’s available for you to buy,” a Muscatine Journal article said. “Of course, that advantage can quickly turn into a disadvantage if analysis paralysis sets in and keeps you from making a decent decision in a timely manner.”

“A good way to get past that risk is to first think about what your strategy is and then find low-cost ETFs that align with your strategy,” the article added.

Enter VIG, which seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of common stocks of companies that have a record of increasing dividends over time. The fund employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Nasdaq US Dividend Achievers Select Index, which consists of common stocks of companies that have a record of increasing dividends over time.

The adviser attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the index.

Overall, VIG: