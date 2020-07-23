Is China’s Rental Property Market a Sign of Tough Times Ahead?

Rental rates have been falling in China as the country continues to push towards recovery from the Coronavirus pandemic. Could this be a sign of trouble ahead?

Per a Wall Street Journal report, rental rates in China’s biggest cities “have been falling in recent weeks, a sign of economic uncertainty in China’s otherwise gravity-defying residential property market. Nationwide, average residential rent levels in large and midsize Chinese cities fell more than 2% in June from a year earlier, for a third consecutive month of declines, according to real-estate data company Beijing Zhuge House Hunter Information Technology Co.”

For example, rental rates in the city of Beijing have been falling 1.4% in June from the previous month. In other cities like Shenzhen, prices have fallen 3.2 in Wuhan, rents have fallen 6%.

“Landlords have been forced to lower their rents, and they’re still aren’t that many tenants,” says Zhang Chaofeng, an agent at a Beijing branch of Lianjia, a brokerage company with thousands of offices across the country.

