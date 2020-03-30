Federal Reserve Looking to Snatch Up Corporate Bond ETFs

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are regarded for helping to inject liquidity into the bond markets and as such, the Federal Reserve is looking to snatch up these funds as opposed to actual debt issues. The Fed is planning to buy up to $100 billion in corporate debt, which should help fuel corporate bond ETFs.

“The past week’s raft of Federal Reserve stimulus measures had an unusual feature: The central bank will, for the first time, buy up to 20% of the assets of U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds that provide broad exposure to investment-grade bonds,” a Barron’s report noted. “DataTrek believes that ETF purchases may be a way for the Fed to support the banks. Nearly 26% of the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF is bank debt, notes DataTrek.”

One fund to take advantage of the Fed’s corporate bond-buying spree is the WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS: WFIG). WFIG seeks to track the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Index, which is designed to capture the performance of selected issuers in the U.S. investment-grade corporate bond market that are deemed to have favorable fundamental and income characteristics.

A few other ETFs to consider: