The Factor Sweet Spot? Analyzing Vanguard’s VOE ETF

Mid cap exposure can give investors the downside protection of large caps with the growth potential of small caps. ETF investors seeking a mid cap fund with a value tilt can check out the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VOE).

VOE seeks to track the performance of the CRSP US Mid Cap Value Index that measures the investment return of mid-capitalization value stocks. The fund employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the CRSP US Mid Cap Value Index, a broadly diversified index of value stocks of mid-size U.S. companies.

The advisor attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the index. VOE comes with a low expense ratio of 0.07% in an already-low 0.18% category average.

Value strategies often come with biases toward specific sectors, and may outperform more broadly-based indexes in certain economic environments such as recessions. Overall, VOE: