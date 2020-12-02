ESG, Abroad: Emerging Market ESG ETFs Are the Next Frontier

Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF (ESEB). Environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing has the potential for worldwide appeal. The space has already proven it can withstand a market downturn and better yet, outperform during a pandemic, which will help the case for ETFs like the

ESEB seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before fees and expenses, of the J.P. Morgan ESG EMBI Global Diversified Sovereign Index. The fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets, but typically far more, in instruments that comprise the underlying index. The index generally aims to keep the broad characteristics of its parent index, the J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Sovereign Index, resulting in a broad emerging markets sovereign debt market exposure with ESG aspects. ESEB’s expense ratio comes in at 0.35%, which is less than the 0.46% category average. The Geographical Appeal of International ESG Christian Nolting, Global Chief Investment Officer and Head of Wealth Discretionary at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, spoke to ESG’s geographical appeal in an article entitled Environmental Times: Why Investors Will Keep Pushing into ESG: