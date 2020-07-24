DWS Wins Two Awards for Its ESG ETFs at Mutual Fund Industry & ETF Awards

DWS Asset Management won the “ETF Suite of the Year” and the “Newcomer ESG/Impact ETF of the Year” at the 27th annual Mutual Fund Industry & ETF Awards. This year’s awards were held virtually on July 23, 2020.

For over a quarter century, the Mutual Fund Industry & ETF Awards have recognized outstanding business leaders, the best creative minds and the top performers across U.S. asset management.

DWS won the “ETF Suite of the Year” award for its for its Xtrackers ESG Suite, which includes:

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE)

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG)

Xtrackers MSCI ACWI ex USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (ACSG)

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (EMSG)

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (EASG)

Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF (ESEB)

Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (ESHY)

Xtrackers Bloomberg Barclays US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF (ESCR)

It won the “Newcomer ESG/Impact ETF of the Year” award for its Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders ETF (USSG).

Sustainability is one DWS’ four core values, not only from an investment perspective, but also as a financial market participant.

“Our aim is to be the partner of choice for our clients and to develop and provide solutions that allow them to fulfil their financial objectives in a way that is aligned with their core values,” said Fiona Bassett, Global Co-Head of Passive Asset Management and Global Co-Head of Product, DWS Group. “Our focus on our clients is paramount and we are delighted to collaborate with Ilmarinen to develop and bring USSG to the market. This latest expansion in our ESG offering will provide investors the opportunity to get exposure to the U.S. market while ensuring they invest in companies with the highest ESG performance and to do so at a highly competitive price point.”

Luke Oliver, Head of Index Investing for the Americas at DWS, said DWS Group believes ESG will become increasingly important for investors, especially as the Coronavirus pandemic brings greater attention to the investments needed to make the global economy, society and environment more sustainable.

“Sustainability has always been one of DWS’ core foundational values, and our growing Xtrackers ETF suite continues to deliver ESG solutions across core benchmarks, which can help align client portfolios with business models at the intersection of shareholder and stakeholder value creation,” he said.

For the complete line-up of this year’s winners at the Mutual Fund Industry & ETF Awards, visit https://mutualfundindustryawards.awardstage.com/#!/winners-2020.