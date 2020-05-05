Despite the uniqueness of China’s political system relative to the rest of the world, there is one aspect where the nation can serve as an example to the rest of the world—how it’s handled the reopening of businesses following the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Goldman Sachs economist.

China has already begun to lift self-quarantine orders just as the rest of the world began to experience a substantial rise in coronavirus cases. Nonetheless, the main takeaway for the world to digest is that a recovery will take time.

“I think there are useful lessons there,” said Andrew Tilton, chief Asia economist at Goldman Sachs.

In terms of sector recoveries, Tilton sees the industrial side of things making a comeback before the service side.

“I think the industrial sector probably comes back before the services side — I think that’s one thing we can probably imagine and see in other places. It’s easier to bring the supply side back there,” he added.

As China’s economy continues to recover from the coronavirus, here are a few funds to consider:

