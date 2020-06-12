You are at:»»Shipping ETF Enjoys Some Smooth Sailing as Economic Activity Picks Up
Featured

Shipping ETF Enjoys Some Smooth Sailing as Economic Activity Picks Up

By on

A global shipping sector-related exchange traded fund is catching a tailwind as economies around the world reopen and begin to resume normal trade.

Among the best performing non-leveraged ETFs of Friday, the Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEArca: BDRY) jumped 6.3%. BDRY has also been outperforming over the past month, jumping 30.5%.

BDRY tries to provide exposure to the daily changes in the price of dry bulk freight futures by tracking a three-month strip of the nearest calendar quarter of futures contracts on specified indexes that measure rates for shipping dry bulk freight.

Capesize carriers shipping iron-ore from Australia and Brazil to China have been steadily rising over the past week as improved market fundamentals like a rebound in marine fuel prices and rising demand for sea vessels helped support the market, according to Mysteel.

“Increasing cargo flow in the Atlantic, mainly ex-Brazil, and stronger freight numbers out of Australia pushed Capesize rates higher over the last few weeks,” according to a recent Breakwave note.

“Capesize rates were at the lowest level ever for this time of the year and remain extremely weak despite the recent 100%+ rally. It is the relative change that looks impressive, but absolute prices remain at depression-like levels… Overall, the direction of spot freight rates is positive, and we expect further gains, though at a more measured pace,” Breakweave added.

According to Wood Mackenzie, Australia’s iron ore and LNG exports to China are up 8% and 9% in 2020, respectively, year-over-year, CNBC reports. Additionally, Chinese imports of Australia coal are “way ahead of where they were before the pandemic.”

A potential downside risk comes from Brazil’s supply side. Brazilian production has been hit by the pandemic, wet weather, and the fallout from a major mining disaster in recent months. Wood Mackenzie expects a 4% fall in Brazilian iron ore exports in 2020, after a 13% on-year decline in 2019. A judge also recently ordered several of Vale’s mines to halt operations after workers tested positive for Coronavirus

For more information on the market sectors, visit our sector ETFs category.

RELATED TOPICS
BDRYCurrent AffairsSector ETFsShipping
X