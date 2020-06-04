Roundhill Launches Sports Betting ETF ‘BETZ’

In a current reality where online gaming has had an understandable climb in regards to stocks and ETF funds, a company can do well to capitalize on that trend.

Today, Roundhill Investments has launched the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSE ARCA: BETZ), the first ETF globally designed to track the online sports betting and online casino sector.

BETZ will offer retail and institutional investors exposure to sports betting and iGaming industries by providing investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming Index.

The ETF consists of a tiered-weight portfolio of globally-listed companies that are actively involved in sports betting and iGaming related business activities. This classification includes, but is not limited to sportsbooks, online/internet gambling platforms, and companies that provide infrastructure or technology to such companies.

The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming Index is the first index globally designed to track the performance of the sports betting and iGaming industry. The Index consists of a tiered weight portfolio of globally-listed companies who are actively involved in the sports betting & iGaming industry.

BETZ’s holdings as of the June 3rd close include sportsbooks DraftKings (7.02%) and Flutter (6.53%), betting technology companies Kambi (4.78%), and GAN (5.79%), and Barstool Sports parent Penn National (4.16%). The current total expense ratio is 0.75%

Today also marks the 1-year anniversary of the launch of our first ETF, the Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NYSE ARCA: NERD). NERD is up 28.55% since inception.

To learn more about the fund, please visit https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/betz.

For more market trends, visit ETF Trends.