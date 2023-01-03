Top 3 Trends That Impacted Retirement Portfolios in 2022

2022 was a year of challenge for advisors and investors, as traditional portfolios were forced to contend with a negative performance from equities and bonds. Retirement portfolios felt the squeeze from inflation and its myriad impacts, the challenge of navigating the positive correlation between stocks and bonds, and the continued and pronounced volatility that sent markets on a rollercoaster ride for much of the year.

Inflation

All of 2022 revolved around one central theme: inflation and its impacts on monetary policy, markets, and the economy. Soaring, persistent inflation caused an aggressive response from the Federal Reserve, with the central bank hiking rates from 0% to an upwards bound of 4.25% in a single year as of the end of November. The aggressive response has set the economy up for the possibilities of recession in 2023 as the Fed continues to fight to bring inflation onto a downward trajectory.

Inflation itself, and the fear and uncertainty it instilled in markets concerned about Fed rate hikes, sent the major equity indexes in the U.S. into bear markets over the course of the year. The S&P 500® Index bottomed out at its lowest down -24.95% for the year on October 10th, the Nasdaq Composite® Index hit its lowest at -34.03% YTD on October 14th, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average® fell to its lowest point of -20.95% YTD on September 30.

Inflation was felt throughout the year but had the largest impact in the fourth quarter’s earnings season when the large forward P/E growth companies largely fell short of expectations and issued grim outlooks for next year. It’s a trend that is likely to continue into 2023, affecting the equity portion of retirement portfolios as the pivot away from growth stocks and to value-oriented ones continues, as well as bonds, while the Fed continues to hike rates.

Volatility

With the uncertainty around the inflation narrative for much of the year — the gradual and then rapid shift of language from the Fed from “transitory” to persistent inflation in the first half of 2022, followed by ever-higher inflation “peaks” each month — markets became caught up in a cycle of volatility that has yet to abate.

Fear and uncertainty have driven market responses to each new piece of economic data released: CNN’s Fear & Greed Index (a measurement of seven different market indicators to ascertain investor confidence) bottomed out at 3 (extreme fear) on May 12 and peaked at a greed level of 68 on August 12. Much like the equity markets, the index has oscillated strongly and often between fear and greed, with multiple rapid gains and losses over the year as markets rallied and plummeted in response to monthly economic data reports and FOMC meetings.

2022 was punctuated by some of the strongest single-day rallies of equity indexes since the onset of the pandemic in 2020 and some of the largest single-day drops. It’s a ride that has taken a toll on retirement portfolios, with traditional equity and bond allocations looking to finish the year in the negatives.

Correlation

One of the largest challenges for traditional retirement portfolios this year has been the correlated performance of equities and bonds for much of the year as equities contended with inflation — and the strong U.S. dollar for multinational companies — and bond prices plummeted on rising rates while bond yields (that move inversely to price) soared. (This is a vast oversimplification; the drivers of negative performance are incredibly more nuanced and complex.)

There has been an enormous amount of ink spilled analyzing the correlation between stocks and bonds and whether they are historically negatively or positively correlated overall, but the truth of the last two decades has largely been one of a negatively correlated environment where bonds offered a hedge for equity underperformance.

That changed abruptly this year as inflation took off and interest rates rose, driving equities and bonds into the negatives. It remains to be seen whether the correlation will carry over into 2023 and for how long. The fact remains that the positive correlation of stocks and bonds this year has driven many advisors to seek out alternative sources of income and hedging potentials for retirement portfolios, causing sometimes small and sometimes significant re-allocations for portfolios that have — until this year — remained mostly unchanged in the long equity bull run of at least the last decade.

Risk-Managed Opportunities for Retirement Portfolios

The ETF suite from Nationwide is paid out of the ETFs while offering a level of volatility mitigation, allowing advisors to stay invested in the major equity indexes while aiming to provide a measure of downside protection.

The Nationwide Nasdaq-100® Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) is an actively managed fund that follows a rules-based options trading strategy that seeks to generate high current income every month and invests in stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index®. The Nasdaq-100 Index® consists of 100 of the largest non-finance securities traded on the Nasdaq exchange and is a rules-based, market capitalization-weighted index.

The Nationwide S&P 500® Risk-Managed ETF (NSPI) is an actively managed fund that follows a rules-based options trading strategy that seeks to generate high current income every month and invests in stocks included in the S&P 500 Index®. The S&P 500 Index® is weighted by market capitalization and comprises approximately 500 of the top U.S.-listed companies that make up the majority of the U.S. equity market cap (80%).

The Nationwide Dow Jones® Risk-Managed Income ETF (NDJI) is an actively managed fund that follows a rules-based options trading strategy that seeks to generate high current income every month and invests in stocks included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. The Dow Jones® is weighted by price and comprises 30 well-established U.S. companies, referred to as blue-chip companies.

The Nationwide Russell 2000® Risk-Managed Income ETF (NTKI) is an actively managed fund that follows a rules-based options trading strategy that seeks to generate high current income every month and invests in stocks included in the Russell 2000 Index®. The Russell 2000® tracks approximately 2,000 U.S. small-cap companies.

This article was prepared as part of Nationwide's paid sponsorship of ETF Trends.

