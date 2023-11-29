NUSI Offers Better Returns Than Nasdaq-100® as Markets Drop

After a strong first half, markets began to skid in August as investor fears and volatility spiked. Despite losses, the Nationwide Nasdaq-100® Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) generated better returns than the Nasdaq-100® Index when markets fell.

Consumer spending and economic resiliency surprised the upside in the first half of 2023. Inflation proved sticky and elevated through much of the year. Investor concerns about rising rates and an aggressive Fed drove bond prices down and yielded 16-year highs.

As the strong summer of consumer spending drew to a close, markets began to slide in August. Though there has been a period of recovery, markets remain on a downtrend through the latter half of October.

The Nasdaq-100® Index, home to many of the top performers since the beginning of the year, fell 7.18% on a total returns basis from August 1 through October 20, 2023. The Nasdaq-100® Index consists of 100 of the largest non-finance securities traded on the Nasdaq exchange. The Index follows a rules-based, market-capitalization-weighted strategy.

Meanwhile, the Nationwide Nasdaq-100® Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) dropped 6.39% on a total return basis over the same period. NUSI’s retention of return and focus on tax-efficient, monthly income within the Nasdaq-100® make it worth consideration in a challenging outlook ahead.

Income Opportunities and Volatility Mitigation in the Nasdaq-100®

NUSI is an actively managed fund that follows a proprietary, systematic, rules-based options trading model. It seeks to generate high current monthly income for portfolios. The Fund utilizes a replication strategy to invest in stocks included in the Nasdaq-100® Index.

NUSI utilizes a collar strategy to seek to provide monthly income. The strategy also seeks to reduce volatility and offer a measure of downside protection. A collar strategy entails holding shares of underlying securities. At the same time, the strategy buys protective put options and writes calls for the same security.

A put option gives its owner the right but not the obligation to sell the underlying asset at a strike price on a set day until the expiration of the put. In contrast, a call option gives its owner the right but not the obligation to buy the asset at the strike price until expiration.

The options collar intends to reduce the Fund’s volatility and provide a measure of downside protection. It also seeks to hedge via the protective puts while generating income from the premiums earned from selling covered calls. Options that the Fund buys and sells generally expire one month from when they were purchased or sold. Options are also rolled the day before expiration on the third Friday of each month.

NUSI has an expense ratio of 0.68%.

