Advisors: Don’t Miss These 3 Retirement Income Strategies

Retirement planning is a nuanced topic based on clients’ individual needs and risk tolerance levels, and advisors need to assess several factors to determine the optimal retirement plan for each client. These factors include income needs, retirement time horizon, estimates of future inflation, inheritances, and more. There are several ways to approach retirement income strategies, as outlined by Krisna Patel, CFA and investment advisor representative at Woodbury Financial Services.

The Certainty Strategy for Retirement

An approach that large financial institutions rely on when planning for future financial liabilities is to invest money upfront while there is certainty regarding future liability. This type of strategy is called asset-liability management (ALM) and invests for future obligations based on a certainty of interest rates and principal.

This is done by either calculating backward from the desired amount to find out how much needs to be invested today while being vulnerable to inflation or else investing the desired amount into a TIPS product that will adjust for inflation. Potential challenges to this approach include predicting the exact number of years for which a client will need retirement income and also that this strategy means a very sizable investment at the beginning, which many investors cannot or will not be able to supply.

The Static Strategy

For clients who do not have the up-front capital for an ALM approach, or don’t know how long they will need retirement income for, an alternative approach is to calculate a set withdrawal rate. This approach has been used for decades and is known as the 4% Rule; William Bengen surmised that a 4% withdrawal was the best starting percentage in an evenly divided portfolio of half stocks and half bonds. Bengen revisited this rule back in 2020 and offered a more modern approach to calculating stock market valuations and inflation at the time of retirement.

Patel explained that a primary challenge to this strategy is convincing reticent retirees to rebalance back into stocks after significant drawdowns due to their loss aversion. Another drawback to this strategy is that it’s based on a portfolio that is a 50/50 split which few modern portfolios reflect, and it also assumes a set time horizon, in this case, 30 years.

The Bucket Strategy

This particular strategy relies on the cognitive bias of clients by assigning different groupings of money different values. It’s a strategy used more often in bear markets and creates a bucket of money for short-term use that contains a few years’ worth of income needs that a retiree would pull from. At the same time, a larger bucket for long-term investment is created that is more diversified and contains the rest of the retirement funding. The short-term bucket is refilled from the long-term one at set intervals or balance thresholds, allowing flexibility during market downturns.

Challenges for the bucket strategy are that bearish markets generally promote much more conservative investing from retirees and those contributing to retirement plans. By remaining too conservative with allocations, the strategy can diminish the opportunity to recover losses realized and negatively impact future income.

