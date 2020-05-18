The Global Economy Could Take a $8.8T Hit from the Coronavirus

The economic ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic are just starting to take its toll and once the smoke clears, some are forecasting that the global economy could incur an $8.8 trillion hit.

“The coronavirus pandemic could cost the global economy between $5.8tn and $8.8tn (£4.7tn-£7.1tn), according to Asian Development Bank (ADB),” a BBC News article noted. “That’s more than double last month’s prediction and equates to 6.4%-9.7% of the world’s economic output. It comes as measures to slow the spread of Covid-19 continue to paralyze economic activity around the world.”

“This new analysis presents a broad picture of the very significant potential economic impact of Covid-19,” the ADB’s chief economist Yasuyuki Sawada said.

“It also highlights the important role policy interventions can play to help mitigate damage to economies,” he added.

During a global recession, U.S. equities can serve as an investor safe haven, which

creates an opportunity for investors to capitalize on the Direxion FTSE Russell US Over International ETF (NYSEArca: RWUI).

RWUI features:

Seeks investment results, before fees and expenses, that track the Russell 1000®/FTSE All-World ex-US 150/50 Net Spread Index (the “index”).

The fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in securities that comprise the Long Component of the index or shares of ETFs on the Long Component of the index.

The index measures the performance of a portfolio that has 150% long exposure to the Russell 1000® Index (the “Long Component”) and 50% short exposure to the FTSE All-World ex-US Index (the “Short Component”).

Investors looking to play the other side with weakness in the U.S. equities market can use the Direxion FTSE International Over US ETF (NYSEArca: RWIU) to capitalize on international equities will outdoing U.S. equities. RWIU seeks investment results, before fees and expenses, that track the FTSE All-World ex-US/Russell 1000 150/50 Net Spread Index, which measures the performance of a portfolio that has 150 percent long exposure to the FTSE All-World ex-US Index and 50 percent short exposure to the Russell 1000® Index.

One ETF to consider for getting international diversification via small cap equities is the SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEArca: GWX). The fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. under USD2 Billion Index, which is a market capitalization-weighted index designed to define and measure the investable universe of publicly traded small-cap companies, as defined by the index, domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

