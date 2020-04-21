Bullish ETF Strategies to Capitalize on Increasingly Technological World

Aggressive investors who remain bullish on the outlook for the tech sector and our increased reliance on technology can consider a leveraged exchange traded fund to capitalize on this trend.

“Based on what we’ve seen last year, I think that a lot of those themes will hold up into the coming year. So, what are those ideas and themes? They’re technology. They’re semiconductors. They’re A.I. So, everything that touches, you know, the actual hardware, software, Internet-of-Things, cloud computing, driverless cars, robotics; everything in the tech space is sort of poised to do well,” Sylvia Jablonski, Managing Director, Capital Markets & Institutional Strategist, Direxion, said at the Inside ETFs conference.

Jablonski pointed out that these are products and services that many individuals and companies are utilizing and relying on in their day-to-day lives.

Consequently, risk-tolerant traders can capture some of those opportunities with leveraged ETFs, such as the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X ETF (NYSEArca: SOXL) and the Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X ETF (NYSEArca: TECL).

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the daily performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index. The fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets in financial instruments, such as swap agreements, and securities of the index, ETFs that track the index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or ETFs that track the index. The index measures the performance of domestic companies engaged in the design, distribution, manufacture, and sale of semiconductors.

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X ETF seeks daily investment results of 300% of the daily performance of the Technology Select Sector Index, which includes domestic companies from the technology sector, such as computers and peripherals; software; diversified telecommunications services; communications equipment; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; internet software and services; IT services; electronic equipment, instruments, and components; wireless telecommunication services; and office electronics.

Watch Sylvia Jablonski Discuss Tech Reliance In ETFs:

