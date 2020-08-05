COVID-19 and uncertain markets have upended trends and made picking winners and losers particularly daunting — even for sophisticated investors who have long considered sector rotation and trend following a go-to technique.

In the upcoming webcast, Putting Sectors to Work in Uncertain Markets, Matthew Bartolini, Head of SPDR Americas Research, State Street Global Advisors; Robert Forsyth III, Head of SPDR Americas Client Enablement Group, State Street Global Advisors; and Benjamin Jones, Vice President and Senior Strategist, Macro Strategy Team, State Street Global Markets, will examine the market environment and suggest how tactical sector and industry exposures can help better position portfolios for what’s ahead.

State Street Global Advisors offers a suite of widely observed S&P 500 sector ETFs, including:

“Sector ETFs are a powerful tool for investors, offering a straightforward way to incorporate simple or sophisticated sector strategies with precision and transparency,” according to State Street Global Advisors.

“Sectors divide the economy into groups of companies that operate similar businesses or provide related products and services. Creating these segments enables in-depth analysis of market dynamics to see which parts of the economy are flourishing – or lagging – in order to find pockets of potential out performance.”

Incorporating sector-based investment strategies can help investors align and adjust their investment portfolios based on macroeconomic or thematic trends, such as the increased adoption of clean energy and declining interest rates, shifts in stock fundamentals, or technical indicators, such as momentum.

