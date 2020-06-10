As we try to cope with an uncertain environment that continues to fuel market volatility, investors should begin considering the best ways to incorporate alternative strategies to cushion any further potential pullbacks but still participate in the recovery.

In the upcoming webcast, Protect and Preserve Client Assets and Portfolios in Volatile Markets, Marc Odo, Client Portfolio Manager, Swan Global Investments; John Forlines III, Chief Investment Officer of W.E. Donoghue, Portfolio Manager of the JAForlines Global Tactical Portfolios; and Matthew Bartolini, Head of SPDR Americas Research, State Street Global Advisors, will consider ways to help financial advisors protect and preserve client investment portfolios during volatile markets.

For example, the SPDR Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEArca: KOMP), can help investors focus on innovative growth opportunities. KOMP covers “New Economy” industries, ranging from 3D printing to genetic engineering, which can provide investors access to a comprehensive and diversified set of companies propelling the new economy.

Something like the SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEArca: QEFA) or SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEArca: GXC) can also let investors diversify away from a U.S.-centric portfolio and look for relative value opportunities in international markets. QEFA provides exposure to developed economies across Europe, Australasia, and the Far East through a blend of low volatility, quality, and value factor screens. GXC focuses on publicly traded Chinese companies available to foreign investors.

Additionally, something like the SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corp Bd ETF (NYSEArca: SPSB) may be one way for investors to pursue total return. SPSB seeks to provide investment results that correlate with the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. 1-3 Year Corporate Bond Index. In addition, SBSP minimizes credit risk by constructing a debt portfolio that contains only investment-grade bonds with companies that are less likely to default.

