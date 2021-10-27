ProShares Launches Three New ETFs, Expanding Thematic Lineup

On Wednesday, ProShares, a premier provider of ETFs, announced the launch of three new ETFs: the ProShares On-Demand ETF (OND), the ProShares Smart Materials ETF (TINT), and the ProShares Nanotechnology ETF (TINY). ProShares has launched six thematic ETFs in 2021, doubling its lineup to 12 thematic ETFs in total.

“We are excited to launch a set of truly innovative funds that give investors access to themes previously not available in the areas of nanotechnology, smart materials, and on-demand platforms,” said ProShares CEO Michael L. Sapir. “The future is smaller, smarter, and faster. These latest additions to the ProShares Thematic ETFs lineup provide investors new and efficient ways to access the companies changing how businesses operate, innovate, and compete.”

The new ETFs and their indexes are:

ProShares ETF Ticker Index ProShares On-Demand ETF OND FactSet On-Demand Index ProShares Smart Materials ETF TINT Solactive Smart Materials Index ProShares Nanotechnology ETF TINY Solactive Nanotechnology Index

The ProShares On-Demand ETF (OND) invests in companies that deliver seamless, convenient services at the touch of a button and operate in a global on-demand market projected to grow to $604 billion by 2023 as consumers increase their use of services like Spotify, Zynga, and Delivery Hero. The fund seeks investment results (before fees and expenses) that track the performance of the FactSet On-Demand Index.

The ProShares Smart Materials ETF (TINT) invests in companies that develop, research, or produce materials with properties that can adapt to external stimuli or have disruptive or pioneering properties, like temperature-sensitive coatings used in the production of aircraft wings, including companies like PPG Industries, Universal Display Corporation, and View Inc. The fund seeks investment results (before fees and expenses) that track the performance of the Solactive Smart Materials Index.

The ProShares Nanotechnology ETF (TINY) invests in companies that use nanoscale technology to transform lives and revolutionize industries, with uses ranging from sunscreen to robotics, being developed by companies like Canon, nLight, and Moderna. The fund seeks investment results (before fees and expenses) that track the performance of the Solactive Nanotechnology Index.

On September 30, 2021, ProShares launched three other ETFs targeting business innovations: the ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF (CTEX), the ProShares S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF (MAKX), and the ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (DAT).

About ProShares

ProShares has been at the forefront of the ETF revolution since 2006. ProShares now offers one of the largest lineups of ETFs, with more than $65 billion in assets. The company is a leader in strategies such as dividend growth, interest rate hedged bond, thematic, and geared (leveraged and inverse) ETF investing. ProShares continues to innovate with products that provide strategic and tactical opportunities for investors to manage risk and enhance returns.

