Precious metals have long been seen as a “safe haven” investment. Recent events have shown how they can help investors mitigate volatility within a diversified portfolio that includes stocks and bonds. But what’s the right way to use them as markets evolve? From helping to minimize drawdown risk to acting as an inflation hedge, and their expanding industrial applications; precious metals may have many benefits.

In the upcoming webcast, Precious Metals’ Place in a Portfolio, Stan Kiang, Director of Strategic Accounts, Aberdeen Standard Investments; and Bryan Novak, Senior Managing Director, Astor Investment Management, will delve into the precious metals market and discuss the diversification potential of incorporating this asset class into an investment portfolio.

Investors who want to access precious metals may consider several physically-backed metals-related ETFs as a way to diversify a traditional portfolio mix, including the Aberdeen Standard Gold ETF Trust (SGOL) and the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR). Additionally, the Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares (NYSEArca: GLTR) acts as a catch-all of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF seeks to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Shares are intended to constitute a simple and cost-effective means of investing similar to an investment in gold. An investment in physical gold requires expensive and sometimes complicated arrangements connected with the assay, transportation, warehousing, and insurance of the metal. Although the Shares are not the exact equivalent of an investment in gold, they provide investors with an alternative that allows a level of participation in the gold market through the securities market.

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF seeks to replicate, net of expenses, the price of silver bullion. The shares are backed by physically allocated silver bullion held by the custodian. All physical silver held conforms to the London Bullion Market Association’s rules for good delivery.

Lastly, the Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF tries to reflect the performance of the price of a basket of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. The Shares are designed for investors who want a cost-effective and convenient way to invest in physically-backed precious metals.

