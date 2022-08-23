The Advisor’s Guide to Using RSPE as a Core Equity Holding | ETF Trends

As ESG continues to gain importance with investors, it’s essential for advisors to be prudent in choosing which funds to invest in.

Advisors looking for an ESG fund to serve as a portfolio’s core equity holding should consider the Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSPE), which deploys a unique equal-weight methodology and rigorous ESG screening.

Equal-weight strategies such as RSPE are favored for their diversification benefits and outperformance over time. By weighting each constituent company equally, the methodology reduces concentration risk. The S&P 500 EWI outperformed the S&P 500 by 2% during both the first and second quarters of 2022, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

RSPE is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight ESG Leaders Select Index, which is designed to measure the equal-weighted performance of securities included in the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index that also meet ESG criteria, while maintaining similar overall industry group weights as the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index, according to the firm.

Each security is given an “ESG score” that seeks to identify companies well-equipped to recognize and respond to emerging sustainability opportunities and challenges in the global market. Industry-specific questionnaires are used to analyze companies’ custom industries derived from the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICSS&P 500”), according to Invesco.

Companies provide up to 1,000 data points in response to the questionnaires which are used to score each company’s performance in relation to each specific ESG subject. If a company chooses not to actively participate in the assessment, it may be assessed based on publicly available information. Companies are ranked from highest to lowest according to their ESG scores, and the top 40% of constituents within each GICS S&P 500 industry group are generally included in the index.

RSPE charges a 20 basis point expense ratio.

